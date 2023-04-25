Riding the AI ​​wave: Top 5 AI stocks including Microsoft and Google to transform portfolios





The hype around artificial intelligence (AI) has grown tremendously over the past year. Wall Street sometimes gets ahead of itself, but AI has legitimate uses, and identifying current leaders can boost stock portfolio returns for years to come.

You’ve probably heard of ChatGPT and Google Bard, AI chatbots powered by Microsoft (MSFT -1.40%) and Alphabet (GOOG 0.82%) (GOOGL 0.53%). These companies appear to be playing a key role in AI, but let’s not overlook startups like Upstart (UPST -1.33%), SentinelOne (S -5.92%) and Lemonade (LMND -5.97%) .

Below is a brief explanation of why each of these five AI stocks can transform your portfolio for long-term growth.

1. Microsoft

Starting with enterprise software, Microsoft has successfully evolved into a technology company with the addition of cloud platform Azure over a decade ago. Now, the company is once again moving towards integrating artificial intelligence into its business model. The company has a long-term partnership with his OpenAI, the company behind ChatGPT. This AI chatbot provides information in a language-based format instead of a page of links like a search engine.

ChatGPT is integrated with Bing Search, Azure, and Microsoft also has exclusive rights to commercialize OpenAI workloads via Azure. OpenAI has become the estimated leader in AI applications, with 100 million users in just a few months from the launch of ChatGPT. Only time will tell how it rocks. Still, Microsoft has the opportunity to touch anything his OpenAI software is used in, which is a potential catalyst for future growth.

2. Alphabet

Some say Alphabet’s search engine dominance is under siege because of ChatGPT and Bing, but that’s a pretty high mountain to climb. Alphabet’s flagship business, Google Search, is the world’s leading search engine with a staggering 93% share of the search market. Additionally, Alphabet has his ChatGPT competitor in development called Google Bard. Investors shouldn’t make assumptions and always verify facts, but it’s probably premature to call for Google’s demise.

With stocks down 30% from their highs, it could be a great time to buy shares in one of the world’s most powerful companies. Alphabet’s top two Internet products, Google Search and YouTube, are the most trafficked sites in the world. Additionally, Alphabet is flushing his balance sheet with his $100 billion in net cash. If Alphabet can offer a competitive alternative to ChatGPT and integrate it into Google, investors may want to buy shares during this plunge.

3. Upstart

Artificial intelligence goes beyond language models. Startups are using AI to disrupt the financial sector. Lending technology companies are using AI to approve consumer loans instead of traditional credit scores that banks rely on. Upstart claims it can identify risk more accurately than credit scores. This allows us to extend credit to minorities and other eligible borrowers that our credit scores overlook.

However, Upstart stock is much riskier than Microsoft or Alphabet. The business has struggled since interest rates started rising in 2022, creating a situation where Upstart is left with loans issued by itself on its balance sheet. It derailed growth and scrambled management to seek pledged funding from institutional investors to buy loans. Upstart’s technology looks promising, but until Upstart’s business becomes more stable, the stock remains highly speculative, so be careful.

4. Sentinel One

The demand for cyber security is high. A data breach could cost US companies more than his $9 million. SentinelOne could represent the next generation of technology in the industry. The company’s Singularity Platform uses AI to autonomously identify and respond to threats. This is traditionally done by human analysts or antivirus software, which cannot identify unseen threats.

SentinelOne posted 106% year-over-year revenue growth for the fiscal year ending January 31, 2023. The company already serves some of the world’s largest companies, including three Fortune 10 companies. The stock went public with a lot of hype, initially trading at a price-to-sales (P/S) ratio as high as 106. The market bubble will burst in 2022.

5. Lemonade

Insurance is the oldest industry on this list, but that hasn’t stopped Lemonade from making its mark. Lemonade is an insurance technology company that has replaced traditional agent networks with AI chatbots to handle customer service and claims via a smartphone app. GEICO claimed to save money in 15 minutes, while Lemonade claims he can apply insurance in 90 seconds and claims can be processed in 3 minutes.

The company’s customer base has grown to 1.8 million and offers renters, auto, homeowners and life insurance products. But Lemonade is still very young. More time and data are needed to improve its risk-underwriting algorithm, and Lemonade operates as a small player in a ruthlessly competitive multi-trillion dollar industry. The company’s current market capitalization is less than his $1 billion, so if Lemonade can establish itself as a long-term competitor, this speculative stock could end up being a self-investment.

Alphabet executive Suzanne Frey is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Justin Pope has held positions at SentinelOne and Upstart. The Motley Fool has positions in and endorses Alphabet, Lemonade, Microsoft and Upstart. The Motley Fool’s U.S. headquarters has a disclosure policy.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.fool.com/investing/2023/04/24/riding-the-ai-wave-top-5-ai-stocks-including-micro/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos