Supply chain startup incubator Zebox opens Asia hub in Singapore





ZEBOX, the international accelerator network founded by shipping conglomerate CMA CGM to bring more innovation to the supply chain industry, today announced the launch of its APAC headquarters. Based in Singapore, ZEBOX Asia also looks to markets such as Indonesia, Malaysia, Taiwan, Japan and South Korea.

The APAC Hub is supported by the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore, along with industry partners Bureau Veritas Marine and Offshore, PSA unboxed and Synergy Marine Group, as well as Enterprise Singapore, a commission promoting the development of SMEs under the Ministry of Trade and Industry. I’m here.

Founded in 2018 by Rodolphe Saad, Chairman and CEO of the CMA CGM Group, ZEBOX already has locations in France, the United States, the United Kingdom, West Africa and the Caribbean, working with 100 start-ups to generate a total of 235 million raised millions of dollars. Financing. There are 20 corporate partners the startup will work with while in his ZEBOX incubator, including BNP Paribas, CEVA Logistics, Infosys, BNSG Railway, Port of Virginia and Centrime.

Zebox CEO Gwen Salley told TechCrunch that in addition to access to mentorship, experts, business opportunities and funding, the company’s incubator program gives startups the chance to test their solutions and collaborate with big companies. Told. The advantage for corporate partners is working with startups that can address specific business challenges and work on risk-free proofs of concept.

Sally said the Incubator Network’s choice of Singapore as its latest hub is due to the fact that more than 4,000 regional headquarters and start-ups are based there, with business-friendly policies, an efficient regulatory framework, and transparency. We have strong legal and financial systems and a strong digital infrastructure. Furthermore, the city’s strategic location at the crossroads of major shipping lines and air routes connects much of Asia to the rest of the world, making it a global logistics hub, he added. .

Examples of startups fostered by ZEBOX include Searoutes, which uses routing engines and predictive data to show how much CO2 emissions shippers are generating at key points in their procurement chain; Such as Sublime Energie, a deep tech startup that focuses on liquefaction technology and offers biogas collection. service. Both participated in ZEBOX France.

BasicBlock, which joined ZEBOX America and raised over $78 million in funding, automates invoices and develops financial products for the freight industry. Likewise, ZEBOX America’s Expedock has raised over $20 million to automate freight documentation, reconciliation of payments and other manual paperwork. Meanwhile, SMO Solar Process, which joined Zebox Caribbeans, has developed a solar-based technology that converts carbon-based waste into other materials such as hydrogen, biochar and carbon powder.

ZEBOX is looking for startups in four areas. One is operational efficiency, a technology that helps minimize the physical movement of goods in daily operations. Another is decarbonisation, with ZEBOX focusing on alternative fuels, net zero energy, asset recovery, green infrastructure, emissions tracking and reporting, sustainable warehousing and distribution. This is a particularly important area as CMA CGM Group’s goal is to reach net zero carbon by 2050. The company says it has already reduced carbon emissions per container carried by 50% since 2008.

A third focus area, workflow automation, looks for startups that streamline and eliminate back-office tasks so companies can get more done in less time. Finally, the future of work centers on startups that can innovate in training, workplace safety, employee engagement, talent acquisition, hybrid work environments, ESG, and customer experience.

In a statement, Singapore Maritime and Port Authority Chief Executive Officer Teo Eng Dih said: Through working with partners, the MPA hopes to establish more maritime tech start-ups in Singapore and develop, test and commercialize new Singapore products and services to benefit the global maritime community. is.

