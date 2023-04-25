Cell Culture Congress Briefing Brings Food, Tech and Innovation to the Capitol





WASHINGTON, April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Experts in the alternative protein field gathered in the U.S. capital on Tuesday, April 25 to discuss the state of the cell culture industry and what this means for the future. discuss. Meals at briefings for Members of Parliament and their staff. The event, sponsored by cell-cultured tuna company Finless Foods, will bring cell culture and culture industry professionals together on the Capitol for the first time since the pandemic to discuss important policies and programs that will continue to be important to the United States. A global leader in building safe, secure and sustainable food systems.

The panel of experts includes Jessica Armie, VP of Policy, Good Food Institute; Andrew Noyes, VP of Global Communications and Public Relations, Good Meat; and Chief Strategy Officer, Finless Foods. Shannon Cosentino Roche, and Alex Smith. Senior Food and Agriculture Analyst at the Breakthrough Institute. Megan Poinsky, Senior Reporter for Industry Dive, moderated this hour-long conversation, discussing current barriers in the industry, international efforts in this area, and the United States to support growth in this space. I will touch on the steps that can be taken by

The event is held from noon to 1:00 pm in Room HC-5 of the US Capitol and is open to the public.

Finless Chief Strategy Officer Shannon Cosentino-Roush said: Congress on the State and Needs of a Growing Industry in the U.S.”

The event is held from noon to 1:00 pm in Room HC-5 of the US Capitol and is open to the public.

About Finless Foods Finless Foods is committed to creating a future where the oceans thrive. Co-founders Michael Selden and Brian Wyrwas founded the company to create cell culture and plant-based seafood alternatives. Finless Foods offers options for all taste buds and dietary preferences, providing consumers with a variety of responsibly produced foods to diversify their daily habits and contribute to a more sustainable future. Paving the way for a healthier ocean. Fans of Finless Food can follow the company on Twitter (@finlessfoods), Instagram (@finlessfoods), Facebook (@Finlessfoods) and LinkedIn (/finlessfoods).

