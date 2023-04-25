Japan’s ispace prepares for world’s first commercial moon landing





TOKYO (Reuters) – Japanese startup ispace Inc (9348.T) is preparing to land its Hakuto-R Mission 1 (M1) probe on the moon early Wednesday morning. Company if successful.

The M1 lander is scheduled to land at 1:40 a.m. Japan time (1640 GMT on Tuesday) after taking off from Cape Canaveral, Florida, on a SpaceX rocket in December.

The success is a welcome reversal from recent setbacks Japan has faced in space technology, which has big ambitions to build a domestic industry, including the goal of sending Japanese astronauts to the moon by the late 2020s. will show

In one of its biggest blows, the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) lost its new medium-lift H3 rocket last month to forcibly manually destroying it after reaching space. It’s been less than five months since JAXA’s solid-fuel Epsilon rocket failed after his October launch.

The 2.3-meter (7.55-foot) tall M1 will begin a 1-hour landing phase from its current position in a lunar orbit about 100 km (62 miles) above the surface traveling at about 6,000 km/hr (3,700 mph). To do. Chief Technology Officer Ryo Ujiie said in a media briefing on Monday:

Ujiie compared the task of slowing the lander down to an appropriate speed against the gravitational pull of the moon to “stepping on the brakes of a bicycle running on the edge of a ski jump.”

Only the United States, the former Soviet Union and China have soft-landed spacecraft on the moon, and recent attempts by private companies in India and Israel have failed.

After reaching a landing site on the edge of Mare Frigolis in the northern hemisphere of the Moon, M1 is a two-wheeled, baseball-sized rover developed by JAXA, Japanese toy maker Tommy (7867.T), and Sony Group (6758). is going to be deployed. .T), a UAE four-wheeler “Rashid” rover.

The M1 also has an all-solid-state battery from NGK Spark Plug (5334.T), some to measure its performance on the moon.

For its second mission, scheduled for 2024, M1 will bring ispace’s own rover, but starting in 2025, it will work with the US Space Research Institute Draper to bring NASA payloads to the moon, and by 2040. The goal is to build a permanent lunar colony by

Shares of the Tokyo-based lunar transportation startup made a roaring market debut on the Tokyo Stock Exchange earlier this month.

Reported by Kantaro Komiya.Editing by Changlan Kim and Stephen Coates

Our standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

