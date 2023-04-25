Apple Co-Founder Steve Wozniak Backs GigaZone Gaming Championship in Return and Makes TechXpo Debut – Bemidji Pioneer





Bemidji Bemidji’s winter wonderland or early spring was a climate change for Apple co-founder and Silicon Valley native Steve Woz Wozniak. Wozniak was in town on Saturday for Paul Bunyan Communications’ 6th Annual GigaZone Games his championship and his first ever TechXpo event at the Sanford Center.

Last offered in 2019 before the coronavirus pandemic took a hiatus, more than 4,000 attendees have long awaited its return, with the addition of special guest appearances from TechXpo and Wozniaks.

Despite some tremors, attendees lined up in front of the Sanford Center at 7am and were among the first to register for each game, which began at 10am, and were contacted by Wozniak in the afternoon.

Young entrants participating in Fortnite tournaments at the GigaZone Gaming Championship and TechXpo on Saturday, April 22, 2023 at the Sanford Center.

Madeline Harsken / Bemidji Pioneer

“It’s amazing,” Wozniak said at a press conference. (Bemidji) is not a big city, but meeting so many people makes me very interested in what technology has brought us. I am happy that there are many people who appreciate it.

After all, Wozniak appreciated the weather, even though it was a few degrees cooler than Silicon Valley.

I like the cold, I like the snow. Wozniak says he usually wears short-sleeved shirts in this kind of weather, which he really enjoys.

Attendees had the opportunity to hear from Wozniak in a Q&A session moderated by Gary Johnson, General Manager and CEO of Paul Bunyan Communications, followed by an opportunity to meet Wozniak one-on-one at a handshake event.

There was considerable discussion about Apple’s origins, Wozniak’s personal story, and his thoughts on broadband access and artificial intelligence, and tech enthusiasts listened intently.

Wozniak spoke about his passion for technology and his love of mentoring young people. As a child, he brainstormed two possible paths for him to pursue when he grew up.

I told my dad in 6th grade that I was going to be an electrician when I grew up, or a 5th grade teacher. I ended up teaching her 5th grade and other grades full time for her 8 years, 7 days a week.

I didn’t teach them how to be engineers. I taught them how to use technology in all subjects in my class. Because I wanted to (address) everyone, not just some, he continued. Not everyone needs to grow up to be an engineer. It’s great that everyone discovers it for themselves. You must follow your heart.

Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak (right) speaking at the GigaZone Gaming Championship and TechXpo at the Sanford Center on Saturday, April 22, 2023.

Madeline Harsken / Bemidji Pioneer

Wozniak’s speech coincided with the GigaZone TechXpo, which includes 35 regional employers showcasing various innovations in virtual reality, drones, simulators and more. Exhibitors included Sanford Health, Beltrami Electric, DigiKey Electronics, Bemidji State University, Bemidji Steel, NLFX Professional, and Plum Catalyst.

In the spirit of TechXpo, Wozniak offered some advice to local entrepreneurs. He stressed the point of being honest and the importance of hiring skilled people for his business ventures.

Make sure you have the right people to start your company, says Wozniak.

Northwest Technical College exhibitor John Kenny will show off the refrigerator’s inner workings at the GigaZone Gaming Championship and TechXpo at the Sanford Center on Saturday, April 22, 2023.

Madeline Harsken / Bemidji Pioneer

Throughout the day, attendees could play Madden 23, Fortnite, Rocket League, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, and several other tournaments for a chance to win cash and other prizes.

The main stage tournament, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, took center stage in the arena along with other competitions. Duluth’s Mathew Wanger took the top spot in the main stage tournament for $500. Grand Forks’ Shawn Haines took his second place and $400. A total of 76 players participated in this tournament.

Gamers will play the Bemidji Drift PBC van simulator at the GigaZone Gaming Championship and TechXpo on Saturday, April 22, 2023 at the Sanford Center.

Madeline Harsken / Bemidji Pioneer

Attendees will compete in Fortnite tournaments at the GigaZone Gaming Championship and TechXpo on Saturday, April 22, 2023 at the Sanford Center.

Madeline Harsken / Bemidji Pioneer

A complete list of championship results can be found at www.paulbunyan.net.

First offered in 2016, the Gaming Championship has grown steadily since its inception.

According to Brian Bissonette, marketing supervisor at Paul Bunyan Communications, the latest event in 2019 drew 4,500 attendees from the Sanford Center conference room area.

Even then, we knew we probably had to expand the event. Part of that was moving into the arena and taking over the entire facility.

A small number of TechXpo vendors were housed in the arena, with the majority located throughout the conference area and halls of the Sanford Center. Bissonnette hopes TechXpo will connect students with potential colleges and employees with tech employers.

Adding the TechXpo component was a very natural fit, he added. There’s a lot that people don’t realize about the latest technology available here in Northern Minnesota. I hope this helps (build) some of those connections.

Community Voice App Center exhibitor Megan Peterson speaks with attendees at the GigaZone Gaming Championship and TechXpo at the Sanford Center on Saturday, April 22, 2023.

Madeline Harsken / Bemidji Pioneer

Bissonnette, along with TechXpo, acknowledged Wozniak’s appearance as Sunday’s number one cherry of the event.

Bissonette said he gave a lot of great talks with a lot of advice. don’t know. That’s how influential the game was for him as a kid and what it led to.

A lot of the time, gamers are thrown under the bus and just sitting in the basement with nothing to do or earn money. Well, I think this incident proves it wrong, he added. and so on, which may lead to other things.

At the GigaZone Gaming Championship and TechXpo at the Sanford Center on Saturday, April 22, 2023, Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak (right) received a personalized Bemidji from Paul Bunyan Communications CEO Gary Johnson. Receive your State hockey jersey.

Madeline Harsken / Bemidji Pioneer

Gamers will be competing in Fortnite tournaments at the GigaZone Gaming Championship and TechXpo on Saturday, April 22, 2023 at the Sanford Center.

Madeline Harsken / Bemidji Pioneer

