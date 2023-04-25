Google Authenticator now backs up OTP so it’s not SOL when 2FA device goes MIA





Google Authenticator is one of the best standalone two-factor authentication apps, but it has one glaring weakness. A one-time password (OTP) generated by Google Authenticator can only be accessed from one device. That’s because the service doesn’t have a form of cloud backup.

CONTINUE WITH ANDROIDPOLICE VIDEO CONTENT ON DAYSCROLL

Google today announced a cloud backup feature as part of a major overhaul to Authenticator that includes a colorful new app icon. Previously, OTPs were stored entirely locally. This meant that if I lost access to the device that had Google Authenticator installed, I lost the “what I have” element of the 2FA security chain and was simply locked out of any accounts I had. Protected with an authenticator.

Google Authenticator’s new icon (left) and cloud sync feature (right) in the iOS App Store

Now that your OTP is backed up to your Google Account, you can access your code from any other device signed into Google Authenticator. However, if you have 2FA configured on your Google account, you will need to generate a backup code or add a recovery phone number for that account to maintain access to his OTP in Google Authenticator. I have.

The new features are rolling out to Android and iOS starting today, but are not yet on the Play Store. However, you can sideload new versions from his APKMirror. For Android, Google Authenticator v6.0 is required to access the new features, while iOS users should look for v4.0.

Meanwhile, Google continues to invest in a passwordless future with the Credentials Manager API. This will sync your security passkey to your Google Account and enable one-tap sign-in to supported apps and services. The new system should soon work with third-party password managers, so there’s a lot to look forward to from Google’s security features in the near future.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.androidpolice.com/google-authenticator-cloud-backup/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos