13 marketing podcasts for online merchants

This is a list of free digital marketing podcasts. Get insights from marketing veterans on tactics, industry news, and step-by-step help on how best to market your business. Also, remember the weekly podcast “ecommerce Conversations” hosted by Entrepreneur Eric Bandholz.

marketing school

“Marketing School” by Neil Patel and Eric Siu provides 10 minutes daily of actionable marketing advice on search engine optimization, content marketing, social media, email marketing, conversion optimization, common online marketing tactics and more doing. Recent episodes include “Meme How to Use His Marketing to Grow Faster” and “Lessons Learned from a Closed YouTube Creators Event.”

search engine journal show

The Search Engine Journal Show, hosted by Lauren Baker, is the official podcast of the Search Engine Journal. Joined by industry experts, the show explores all aspects of digital marketing including SEO, pay-per-click advertising, social media, content marketing and more. Recent episodes include “What’s Great” and “What’s Noise?” Expert Content Creation Best Practices” and “Social Advertising: Turning Performance and Metrics into Results.”

Online marketing made easy

Amy Porterfield’s “Online Marketing Made Easy” helps you break down big ideas and strategies into actionable processes to get results with less stress. For aspiring entrepreneurs and established online businesses, the show explores online brand growth strategies including list building, social media marketing, content marketing and digital courses. Recent episodes include “Illegal Sounding (But Not Illegal) Tax Strategies at Candy Valentino” and “Stealing Mini Promotion Strategies for Quick Earnings.”

marketing over coffee

“Marketing Over Coffee” covers classic and new marketing strategies to drive your business forward. Co-hosts John Wall and Christopher Penn tape the show weekly and release it Thursday morning. Each episode is approximately 20 minutes and includes marketing tips and tricks. Recent episodes include How to Use AI Tools to Generate Images and Transcripts and Talking Email: Live from Brazil with Justine Jordan.

agent of change

“Agents of Change” empowers small business owners, marketers and entrepreneurs to reach customers through search, social and mobile marketing. Recent episodes include “Getting my head around the new Google Analytics” and “Should AI write content?”

marketing to grain

“Marketing Against The Grain” is hosted by HubSpot CMO Kipp Bodnar and Zapier CMO Kieran Flanagan. The show explores innovations focused on marketing trends, growth strategies and new ways, as well as an unfiltered examination of successful breakthrough ideas. Recent episodes include “Neil Patel Makes The Case against ChatGPT” and “How I Used Reddit to Grow to His 600,000 Twitter Followers With Trung Phan”.

social pro podcast

The “Social Pros Podcast” is one of the longest-running marketing podcasts, showing how teams at companies like Google, Reddit, Glossier, Zillow, Lyft, and Oracle operate and measure their social media programs. Get behind-the-scenes stories and behind-the-scenes tips about Iruka. Recent episodes include “Why Every Brand Should Follow in His Lululemon Social Footsteps” and “How Quality Content Is Consistently Rewarded.”

duct tape marketing

“Duct Tape Marketing” is a daily show from do-it-yourself marketing guru John Yanchi. Interviews authors, practitioners, and leaders of sorts to share business marketing tips, tactics, and resources. Recent episodes include “Navigating Uncertainty: The Art of Imperfection in Strategy” and “The Fastest and Least Expensive Way to Double Your Sales”.

social media marketing podcast

The Social Media Marketing Podcast is a weekly 45-minute show hosted by social media marketing founder Michael Stelzner. Through interviews with marketing experts across multiple industries and disciplines, Stelzner tackles new strategies, tactics, and actionable tips for improving your social media marketing. Recent episodes include “Email Marketing Strategies: Generating Leads with Content” and “Creator Content That Converts with Facebook Ads.”

Digital Marker Podcast

“The DigitalMarketer Podcast” is a weekly show produced by DigitalMarketer and hosted by Mark de Grasse. Digital listens to interviews with key players in his marketing industry for real-world insights and examples of the best marketing strategies in action today. Recent episodes include “Creating Conversions from Direct His Marketing with Robert Lee Using Digital” and “Creating His SEO Content Using His AI with Dennis Yu”.

permanent traffic

Hosted by Ralph Burnes and Kasim Aslam, “Perpetual Traffic” explores digital marketing and online advertising strategies to generate leads and sales for your business through paid traffic. Learn about advertising on Facebook, YouTube, Google, LinkedIn and more. Recent episodes include “Life-Changing AI Tools You Don’t Use But You Should” and “Should You Buy This Product? Webinar Framework with Jason Fradrien”.

The science of social media

“The Science of Social Media” is a weekly podcast from Buffer. Explore marketing strategies and tactics that can help you grow your business and build your brand through social media. A recent episode has “What’s Your Ideal TikTok Length?” and “The AI ​​for social media scheduling is here.”

CMO Podcast

“The CMO Podcast” is hosted by Jim Stengel, small business entrepreneur and former CMO of Procter & Gamble. A decision maker responsible for the entire consumer experience, take a look inside his CMO’s thought process and motivations. Recent episodes include: Brand First: Keeping the Mainstream Mainstream” and “Sameer Singh (Unilever, Personal Care)”. power to descend a ladder. ”

