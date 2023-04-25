Google Stock: What impact will Samsung’s switch to Bing have on investors? (NASDAQ:GOOG)





Monopolies – this is what investors are really worried about

Google’s parent company Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is trading at $106 per share, down nearly 30% from its 2021 all-time high. It trades at 21x consensus EPS (2023e) and has a market cap of $1.35 trillion. Up 27% from a 52-week low of $83.45, the stock has lagged both the broader market and big tech companies over the past 12 months.

GOOG One-Year Return Compared to Peers (Seeking Alpha)

What Should Investors Consider?

Looking at this chart, Alphabet began to substantially underperform after Q3 earnings were announced on Oct. 25, 2022, not after the launch of ChatGPT (which came out just over a month later). I understand this.

This indicates that the market has become skeptical of Google’s continued success despite the much-discussed potential threat to its search business. ChatGPT was also not mentioned in the Q3 2022 conference call. Instead, the key issue was clearly the potential recessionary impact on the global advertising market and a surging headcount (+51,000 in seven quarters) with uncertain ROI.

In fact, looking at the period from ChatGPT’s inception to today, we see Alphabet outperforming the index by 3% and underperforming Microsoft (MSFT) and Apple (AAPL) by about 8% each.

GOOG (Seeking Alpha) compared to peers since ChatGPT launch

The situation seems interesting: What would have happened without ChatGPT’s launch? Would Alphabet have enjoyed a similar recovery as its peers?

In other words, is there just too much market pessimism associated with ChatGPT and the real problem lies in the ad market and capital allocation?

A look at the sell-side price target and its evolution shows a significant negative impact from earnings in Q3 2022 and a moderate downward trend over the following months.

GOOGL price versus sell-side target price (Seeking Alpha)

I don’t see any particular impact from ChatGPT. It looks like another problem weighing on already battered stocks.

ChatGPT is just one of Alphabet’s problems

In my recent article, “Google Brace for the Horrible Lollapalooza Effect”, I outlined some of the issues affecting Alphabet and how ChatGPT could lead to Google losing its sweet spot as iOS’s default search engine. was one of the first analysts to highlight that

That said, I think investors generally underestimate the scope of the coming AI revolution, the extent to which it will affect nearly everything we do, and overestimate its impact on certain businesses. .

They underestimate the range because it is impossible to predict with any kind of accuracy. This is the new world. On the one hand, they overestimate the impact on certain businesses. But companies especially adapt to alphabets.

In a recent 60 Minutes interview, Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai seemed to agree with me.

The AI ​​revolution is still in its infancy, so messing around with ChatGPT and its various pitfalls is like trying to crawl on a toddler. It looks like it’s flying, but it’s actually falling. But when it looks like it’s falling, it’s actually learning to run and jump.

You will realize that you will never have the opportunity to learn to fly, but you will soon become proficient at walking and running.

Returning to AI, while there are many concrete, safe, and productive applications, the current phase remains the status quo, a playing field only useful for testing what it can and cannot do (yet).

Against this backdrop, Alphabet will certainly remain competitive, and the ChatGPT argument looks like a erroneous issue. Alphabet’s popular Workspace productivity application suite will be enhanced with AI capabilities just like Microsoft Office. The bard chatbot is absolutely competitive. Google will continue to be the dominant search engine. As CFO Ruth Porat pointed out at a recent investor conference, Alphabet already uses her AI in many products, sometimes without users realizing it.

However, the way users interact with their devices, how they search, where searches start, the paths they take, where they place ads, and where they do business are likely to change and are very difficult to predict accurately. It Is difficult. An ideal “toll station” should be put in place to monetize the service.

What is really at stake here is Google’s market position as a monopoly with all associated economic interests.

Why Samsung is switching to Bing

A few days ago, confirming my hypothesis exposed in February, the NYT reported: .” Apparently the reaction was complete panic.

If so, this could indicate complacency, which in itself would be a major problem.

On the other hand, Samsung may just go out of its way to negotiate better terms for an upcoming Alphabet contract renewal.

Or maybe this is indeed a highly speculative idea, aimed at Google and actually hurting its main competitor, Apple. how does that work? My understanding is that Apple needs Alphabet as a strong competitor to allay concerns about its market power, App Store monopoly, etc.. I disagree with (BAC) analyst Wamsi Mohan, who believes that if Alphabet wins its antitrust lawsuit due to a decline in market power, Apple’s overhang will also be lifted. In my opinion, the result should be quite the opposite.)

Sure, Samsung doesn’t have much to lose by undermining its main competitor, but it’s looking to get a better deal from Microsoft. Microsoft may try to pay for search traffic on Samsung phones to gain share and move things forward for Bing. And while undermining Google’s moat, it could indirectly trigger regulatory intervention at Apple.

Machiavellian considerations aside, ChatGPT is clearly the most important novelty at the moment, and Samsung may simply want to offer users something new and popular.The implications of the AI ​​revolution highlighted above Given that, Samsung may want to get first-hand data and experience with ChatGPT to better understand potential future applications.

There’s certainly no shortage of good reasons for Samsung to try out Bing’s new features. And this is clearly Google’s problem.

How might Google and Alphabet be affected by Samsung’s switch to Bing?

As I mentioned in my previous article, the high price Alphabet paid to maintain its status as iOS’s default search engine shows that Alphabet recognizes just how vulnerable Google’s moat is. increase. In fact, all the beauty of exclusivity is lost when users pick up alternatives.

With a search monopoly, pricing power is huge because every company must absolutely defend its place in search results. Without a monopoly, companies would have to participate in multiple services, thus shrinking the available budget per search engine. If the effort he has to double, the price per ad is halved.

Samsung’s move has no positive consequences for Alphabet. In order to maintain its dominance with Samsung, it will either give up some margin or lose market share. Also, losing market share reduces advertising margins.

In the meantime, at this stage, Microsoft can (and in my opinion should) afford to be an unreasonable competitor.

Some investors counter this argument by saying that users will default to Google anyway and Samsung will only lose search revenue. This does not appear to be what Alphabet himself believes. Otherwise, you will not give up most of your earnings to buy the default position. Moreover, although it has done so over the years, Bing has certainly not been a very attractive competitor. Alphabet knew that securing its exclusivity and, most importantly, having single-digit market share for all others was worth it.

Additionally, Apple is watching. Like Samsung, it might try to squeeze a few more bucks out of Alphabet instead of keeping Google as the default option. If Apple chooses to switch to Bing or leave the choice up to users, panic will fall not just on Mountain View, but on all of Alphabet’s investors. Both Tim Cook and Sundar Pichai know this.

Overall, Alphabet’s position is weakening.

What is the long-term outlook?

This seems like the key issue. Google, long considered the “most moated” of all large-moated companies, now looks more vulnerable. There is no doubt that you can compete and generate big profits, but revenue growth and profit margins are becoming more difficult to predict.

Moreover, what we are looking at is a business that adds tens of thousands of employees in a short period of time and lays off after only a few months, even though it has created hundreds of employees. A business that has so far returned very little money to its shareholders. With profits in the billions, predicting potential returns becomes even more difficult. (As I showed in my previous article, instead of “returning capital to shareholders,” Alphabet actually receives almost all of its profits from shareholders.)

Should I buy, sell or hold Alphabet stock?

The fact that the market does not appear to trust the company to outperform the market average is the result of an unusually wide range of potential outcomes, combined with very justified concerns about capital allocation. There is a possibility.

The latter represents a major caveat to the bullish thesis out there, and should be watched perhaps even more closely than the dynamics surrounding the AI ​​revolution.

Alphabet’s competitive position has various issues in my opinion, but the company will continue to generate solid profits. Even if margins have shrunk significantly, his 2033 net profit, as predicted in the previous article, is $95 billion, or more than 50% profit growth from today.

This may look depressing to those accustomed to 15%+ annual earnings growth, but given the current stock price, it could still represent a decent return. Even in my bearish case, Alphabet will generate $700-800B of his FCF over the next decade. But its shareholders will only benefit if the capital allocation improves.

A better capital allocation from the shareholders’ perspective means fewer stock options and general perks for employees, nothing short of a revolution against the spoiled and spoiled Silicon Valley standards. How it affects employee availability, morale and productivity is another risk to watch.

Ultimately, I think the market’s fear of uncertainty has probably gone too far and punished Alphabet too much. Capital allocation needs and is likely to improve. ChatGPT is a manageable threat. Profits increase, but may be at a slower pace than ever before.

The risks are highly visible, which is why the sell-side has steadily lowered its target price. The market typically completes a business sale when risks become clear and “uncertainty becomes certain.” Therefore, I rate Alphabet as a purchase. But it’s a timid buy.

