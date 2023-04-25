



At Lowes India, the Enterprise Architecture team forms the foundation for all innovation. Led by his Vice President of Enterprise Architecture, Mayur Purandar, the team has played a key role in reshaping the retail architecture within Lowe’s to become a world-class customer-centric omnichannel retailer.

To dive deeper into the role of the team and understand how Lowes India is leveraging new age technology, we spoke with Mayur Plunder.

Edited excerpt from the interview:

YourStory (YS): What’s the secret to building a technology architecture that drives and enables seamless innovation for retailers as large as Lowes? How challenging is this feat?

Mayur Plander (MP): Enterprise architecture provides structure to a company while it undergoes transformation. Peel back the layers of old legacy systems in a very structured and methodical way. Our team provides a platform for all technology teams to start their transformation efforts. how do i do this? Our architects not only specialize in various technical areas, but also focus on retail fundamentals. This allows the technology stack to reflect the fundamentals of retail rather than the organizational structure. A business team can be a store business team, an online business team, or a supply chain business team, but our technology (or how we build our architecture) shouldn’t be reflected there. The architecture we build and modernize is independent of communication channels. It’s homogenized across channels, making it truly omnichannel by default.

Lowes, a home improvement retailer, has a very complex business model. Our customer interactions begin before they even log into a website or visit a store in search of inspiration. We go offline to connect with them before they buy, inspire them, and inform them about modding projects, high-value purchases, and more. We take inspiration from ideas, complex installation processes and even after installation. This is why our architecture and architect work together to be recognized as his one retailer of all customer touchpoints.

YS: The pandemic has caused many companies of all sizes to scale with the help of technology. How did technology affect Loews during those years?

MP: Certainly the pandemic was a really difficult stage for people without a solid technical architecture, but thankfully at Lowes they were already on their modernization journey. The pandemic quickly followed suit: People were spending more time at home, and orders on websites increased exponentially. Our dotcom site was already on a microservices he architecture with public cloud, so the ability to scale up became very important.

Second, people stopped coming to stores, so we had to build a lot of technology online to help people understand how to renovate their homes. Omnichannel has become important in terms of customer shopping behavior. Even when they returned to physical stores, they wanted the blend to feel seamless as they saw the convenience of online shopping. We made multiple upgrades to our system back then and continue our journey to this day, and the pandemic has taught us that technical debt is not an option. We have made a lot of investments to really build an omnichannel tech ecosystem and a lot of exciting work is being done in our Bengaluru office.

YS: How does Lowes leverage AI/ML and AR/VR across its capabilities?

MP: We want to ensure that every technology product we build is AI-first, and we have a two-step approach to that. First, the obvious big rocks – search, personalization, pricing engines, promotion analytics, demand prediction chatbots, etc. require AI/ML and advanced statistics. For example, AI/ML can be used to understand price elasticity of items and even location elasticity (why certain items sell well in certain parts of the country). These are clearly places where AI/ML is important, but we aim to go one step further. To change the price of a product in a particular region, we need to know what the impact is on several levels, from sales to profitability. These are less obvious use cases, but there is a lot of interest from experienced retailers working on these features.

Second, the future of retail is touted as experiential and immersive, and AR/VR offers many exciting possibilities for home improvement retail. For us at Lowes, this is the best way to meet our customers where and when they want. For example, a space measurement app allows users to scan an entire room, understand the space, and calculate the amount of paint needed. It helps you validate your inspiration and make an informed buying decision before you buy.

Finally, we also put a lot of effort into post-purchase support. If I buy something broken, can I use AR/VR to fix it myself, or do I need to send someone to fix that particular appliance? It’s one of the few places where you can achieve great results.

YS: Metaverse is a buzzword today and most companies are on board with it. what is your opinion How relevant is the metaverse to Lowes?

MP: Last year we started offering our customers the opportunity to visualize their architectural projects using metaverse assets. Our customer’s desire to use the new technology was so great that we made his 500+ assets available for free in our own metaverse hub. But with that said, we’re still in the very early stages of research. We believe there’s a lot of potential to leverage the metaverse, but we also don’t believe in jumping on every new trend. We’ll see where the industry is and where our customers are headed. I’m doing it. It will likely expand as industry trends and needs grow.

YS: As a technology leader, what milestone are you most proud of? How does Lowes’ culture encourage you to challenge yourself with technology?

MP: Our biggest milestone is our culture and the growth we have achieved over the last few years. Modernizing the POS system, self-checkout lanes built entirely by engineers, and re-platforming Lowes.com onto a new technology stack are all huge accomplishments thanks to his platform mindset. Together with the architecture, we built an engineering development platform. Our entire tech stack is standardized on the platform we built, allowing us to move quickly.

When we talk about our culture of innovation, we must remember that we are, after all, a retailer, not a pure tech company. As such, our business team plays a key role in our journey to become the world’s most customer-centric retailer. Our technical team can try to innovate, but we won’t reach our customers until our business team builds adoption to align with our strategy. What we’ve seen in the last few years is the support from our business team that has allowed us to bet big on AI/ML, AR/VR, blockchain, and other technologies. That’s why. We work with our business team to see if our customers are ready for anything. Most of the time we collectively succeed, but sometimes we fail, and that’s perfectly fine. As part of the Lowes culture, we celebrate the mindset of exploration and innovation, and believe that not failing enough means not trying hard enough.

YS: Please give some advice to your teammates and the next generation of young engineers.

MP: Technology is changing so quickly that keeping up with the latest trends is no longer an option. For example, the style of programming has completely changed. At Lowes, continuous learning is one of our core behaviors. That is why each of us here strongly believes in learning and staying up to date with all the great things happening in tech and other areas of the industry. There are several programs and benefits that allow associates to hone their skills and explore skill building in other areas. We spend our time learning exciting things, but I would like to ask young tech professionals and those just starting out to remember to focus on the basics. The fundamentals of computer science continue to be important, and mastering them is critical to your success.

YS: What major technology trends do you foresee in the retail industry over the next few years?

MP: I’ve followed the tech industry very closely for decades and this is my view. AR/VR and the Metaverse have had a huge impact on our lives so far. AI/ML will continue to play a bigger role in the industry and will play an even bigger role in employee productivity. From an engineering perspective, tools and copilot-like mechanisms help avoid standard pitfalls when coding and building applications. This makes business processes more intelligent. AI/ML will have a huge impact not only on the retail industry, but also on our lives. I don’t think we can comprehend how big that change will be.

Recognized as a Great Place to Work, Lowes India is shaping the future of retail. Explore your career at Lowes and join us on this exciting journey.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://yourstory.com/2023/04/lowes-shaping-retail-tech-innovation The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos