Google Claims Media Fund to Support Canadian Journalism – Canadian Dimension

Rather than being forced to negotiate with the media under Bill C-18, the online news law, according to an executive at headquarters who called the Ottawas virtual, Google will continue to roll out Canadian news similar to the one it recently established in Taiwan. I would like to donate to a fund that helps. carpet last week. Google says unfair priority clauses on invoices break search engines by discouraging them from supporting news outlets, encouraging clickbait and demanding payment for false or misleading content. He argues that it is possible.

The mention of the fund prompted Conservative MP Martin Shields to try to negotiate with Google on the spot. What Canadian number do you talk about when you talk about the fund? he asked. looking for the number You may not want to negotiate with me, but you’re bringing it up. When Google executives refused to be drawn into the dollar story, Shields expressed suspicion that the newspaper company he rides on the Bow River in Alberta would not take money from it. . I represent 13 weekly newspapers, he said. Frankly, I don’t think they get his two cents out of this.

Shields then raised a possible pitfall question when he questioned a Google witness about last week’s Globe and Mail story that disappeared from search results.Appeared [but] It was gone within hours, Shields said. It does not endorse your activity and has disappeared from your site. The article, headlined by Google devising radical changes to stay on top, later appeared in a Google search, but only from Vancouver-based digital distribution service Press Reader. I was.

Richard Gingras, Google’s vice president of news, insists they certainly don’t fill articles. Conservative MP Kevin Waugh, who chaired the Liberal MP in the absence of Hedy Frye, backed Shields. I saw an article in the Mondays Globe and Mail and downloaded it. The Library of Congress was unable to provide me with the article. I was elated at first but couldn’t find it. I had to go to a competitor to find the story.

The same results were also found on the search engines Bing, Yahoo!. However, on DuckDuckGo on weekends, articles will only appear in the Press Reader. Kent Walker, Google’s global affairs president and chief legal officer, suggested the newspaper likely changed the way he codes his website. A search of the text within the article revealed that it originated with the New York Times, but was not attributed to it. A request to the public editors of Globe and Mails went unanswered for over 48 hours.

Google Witnesses are forced to pay the Department of Heritage Standing Committee for the right to post links to news articles under Bill C-18, so the global search giant is forced to do so in Canada. We reiterated that we may discontinue our free news article search service. Meta has already announced that members of the social network Facebook will stop posting links to Canadian news articles if Bill C-18 is passed in writing. Gingras told the Heritage Committee in a video conference Thursday that Bill C-18 would make Canada the first country in the world to set a price for free links to web pages, which would go against the long-term interests of both Canadian readers. He said it would set a dangerous precedent. Putting a price on the rink, as C-18 does, will, of course, cause any company to rethink why they keep doing it.

Federal estimates indicate that digital platforms could be required to pay more than $300 million annually if Bill C-18 is passed. Most of them aren’t struggling newspapers, but CBC and telecommunications giants Bell and Rogers. Gingras and Walker also made a virtual appearance, telling the committee that a fund might be a better approach than forced negotiations. Walker thinks there’s a better model: Canadian NewsHe said his five-year $595 million federal bailout, which provides tax credits to the media, ends this year. increase. The fund that media outlets must apply for has been proposed to be replaced by a Public Policy Forum think tank to insulate the process of wealth transfer from the influence of governments and donors. , proposed establishing new funding agencies such as non-profit corporations, charities and charitable trusts to ensure a full arms length governance structure for the redistribution of funds. 18, bureaucrats from the Canadian Radio and Television Communications Commission were put in charge of the negotiations. This has been compared to a baseball umpire in charge of a soccer game.

Philip Crawley, publisher of The Globe and Mail, said in a column last year that the problem with Bill C-18 is that it would allow the newspaper industry to be subject to arbitrary regulation by quasi-governmental agencies. Agreed it was because the wording was included. He pointed out that broadcasters that have been regulated by the CRTC for decades have hired teams of lawyers and lobbyists to manage the relationship, to their advantage.

Google, through its secretive Google News Showcase, has already signed license agreements with more than 150 Canadian news outlets, worth $1 billion worldwide on a non-negotiable basis, with payments fluctuating based on Google’s calculations. Postmedia Network, Canada’s largest newspaper chain, finally struck a deal with Google last year after holding out collective bargaining with publishers under Bill C-18.

The Google executive’s appearance last week was slightly more civilized than last month’s circus, where Canadian representatives proved evasive, prompting a positive response from some lawmakers and taking oaths mid-testimony. Company officials were asked to explain after it was reported that Google was test blocking news for some Canadians before Bill C-18. This has led the federal government to accuse the company of intimidation tactics. Bill C-18 passed its third reading in the House late last year and is currently pending in the Senate.

Some lawmakers continued to ask Google executives to provide evidence of their wrongdoing. Chris Bittle, Heritage’s congressional secretary and sponsor of Bill C-18, last year funded witnesses who testified against Bill C-11, an online streaming law, it was revealed. He later accused Google of engaging in questionable lobbying activities. He criticized Google executives for so-called astroturfing, where companies fund bogus grassroots political campaigns and solicit the names of groups and individuals they are currently paying, directly or in kind, to oppose Canadian law. severely condemned.

We do not accept third parties, AstroTurf, [or] Walker said it will pay YouTube creators to lobby on our behalf. They were efforts to allow a variety of stakeholders with their own concerns about legislation to sit at the table and have a say in the parliamentary conversation. His Bittle request to Meta and Google to hand over third-party communications on the matter has been criticized by the Canadian Chamber of Commerce as a serious threat to Canadians’ privacy.

The commission also subpoenaed Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg over the company’s response to Bill C-18, but no date has yet been set for his testimony.

Marc Edge is a journalism researcher and author living in Ladysmith, British Columbia. His books and articles can be found online at www.marcedge.com.

