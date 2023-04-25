Google details plans to boost cloud security with AI models





RSA Conference Google Cloud used the RSA 2023 conference to talk about how it infused artificial intelligence into various corners of its security-related services.

The web giant’s announcement about the resulting new features to be sold under the Google Cloud Security AI Workbench umbrella has gotten pretty long, so I decided to ask the Bard chat bot to summarize it all. Here’s what the thing told us:

Well, it kind of makes sense, but I’m still not sure what’s new here.

Google’s diagram of how the AI ​​workbench fits together

Ok, I’ll read and summarize the announcement myself. Notable new features in Google Cloud include:

VirusTotal and Sec-PaLM

Google said it created a large security-specific language model called Sec-PaLM and uses it in VirusTotal, which is also owned by Google. When malware is uploaded to VirusTotal and analyzed, Sec-PaLM is used to generate a report (like this one) explaining what would happen if the file’s code were executed, and what the intent would look like will be

So far, this Code Insight feature has worked for qualified PowerShell scripts, and we plan to extend it to other file formats.

Chronicle’s Mandiant Compromise Analysis

Google then warned that Chronicle’s Mandiant Breach Analytics would detect intrusions and said it would use Sec-PaLM to account for these security breaches.

Digging deeper into the announcement reveals that LLM can be used to search and analyze security event logs, configure and customize detection of malicious or suspicious activity on your network, and generate summaries and insights.

This essentially brings the Google-owned Mandiant threat intelligence technology to Chronicle, Google’s cloud security suite.

Guaranteed open source software

Google also promised to use LLM to add packages to the Assured Open Source Software project. This is the project Google is using to circumvent the Supply Chain attack, suggesting users to use her LLM as well.

AOSS dependencies are expected to be tamper-free, obtained from vetted sources, fuzzed and analyzed for vulnerabilities, and contain useful metadata about their content. The idea is that it’s a place where you can get software without having to worry if someone secretly puts bad stuff in the library.

They eat threat intelligence AI

This time it’s Sec-PaLM from Mandiant Threat Intelligence AI, which it says can be used to “quickly find, summarize, and take action on threats relevant to your organization.”

Security Command Center AI

Finally, Security Command Center AI promises to make it easier for users to understand how an organization might be attacked by summarizing and explaining the situation.

The point is that it doesn’t look like you’re using a hypothetical example, instead looking at assets and resources and someone specifically telling you how to crack an IT environment. Google also recommends mitigation measures, he said.

This is more like the future of AI we envisioned, rather than chatbots faking people’s biographies.

context

Interestingly, Google says that customers can build plugins to reach the platform and extend its functionality in customized ways. There is also the usual promise that customer-provided or customer-owned data will not fall into the hands of others.

“Google Cloud Security AI Workbench powers a new product that uniquely addresses three major security challenges: threat overload, cumbersome tools, and a shortage of talent,” said Sunil Potti, veep at Google Cloud Security. said in a statement Monday.

It also features partner plugin integrations to provide customers with threat intelligence, workflows, and other critical security features. ”

Google’s announcement today is seen as a response to Microsoft’s OpenAI-powered Security Copilot, which was launched last month. The funny thing is that many years ago the Google Brain team invented the Transformers approach that is used by all current LLMs. So Big G today is in the odd situation of catching up to technology that was or is currently at the forefront. .

“First, we need to recognize that AI will usher in a new era for security professionals and will have a profound impact on how security professionals ‘do’ security,” Potti added. “Most people who are security developers, sysadmins, SREs, and even junior analysts are trained security he’s not a security specialist.”

Accenture is said to be the first guinea pig for Google Cloud Security AI Workbench. For the rest of us, Code Insight is currently available in preview form. If all goes according to plan, the rest will be gradually rolled out to testers and will be in preview this year.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theregister.com/2023/04/25/google_ai_security/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos