Nordic Capital acquires majority stake in medical technology company corpuls





Nordic Capital has agreed to join forces with the founding family to acquire a majority stake in corpuls to support the company’s next stage of growth.

corpuls is an innovative medical technology company, specializing in emergency medical solutions and cardiac resuscitation with a focus on the external defibrillator segment.

The corpuls founding family is committed to a long-term partnership with Nordic Capital, will continue to invest in the company, and will be represented on the Board of Directors. Nordic Capital and Founding Family Join Forces to Continue Investment in Company’s Field Innovations, Accelerate Telemedicine Offerings, Accelerate Growth in Hospital Sector and Further Expand International Footprint I am dedicated to it.

corpuls develops medical products and solutions including advanced life support defibrillators and monitors, automated external defibrillators, chest compression devices, telemedicine and software solutions. These products are designed to support professional users such as emergency care professionals who provide critical care to patients in challenging situations. corpuls he was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Kaufering, Germany.

The company has just acquired a new factory site near its headquarters, where additional production facilities will be built. corpuls sells products in more than 60 countries and by 2022 he will generate revenue of 127 million and employs a total of 450 people. The company was recognized as Germany’s fastest growing SME in a recent study, with a staggering annual revenue growth of 26.5% between 2017 and 2021.

Nordic Capital brings extensive expertise in the healthcare sector to help Copal continue its successful growth trajectory. Nordic Capital is an active investor in the DACH region, with over 30 years of experience helping grow innovative healthcare and technology companies globally. Healthcare, especially medical technology, has been one of Nordic Capital’s key focus sectors since its inception in 1989, and the investment in Cople marks Nordic Capital’s focus on innovative, differentiated and responsible healthcare companies. is completely consistent with

Previous Nordic Capital investments include specialty diagnostics company The Binding Site, Equashield, a provider of closed-system transfer devices designed to protect healthcare workers from exposure to dangerous drugs, and pharmaceutical company Advanz. These include companies such as Pharma and Sunrise Medical for rehab mobility solutions. company.

Corpuls CTO Klaus Stemple said: Year. They are ideal partners to solidify our position as a leading technology supplier of cardiac resuscitation and emergency medical solutions and to expand into new markets. We share the same vision of innovative, high-quality products and the continued strong growth of our company.

Jonas Agnblad, partner at Nordic Capital Advisors, added: record of growth. Nordic Capital appreciates the unique expertise that exists within Copal and believes that investing in people and staying true to Copal’s roots and quality will be key to its future success.

The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions, including relevant regulatory approvals, which is expected to close in the second quarter or early third quarter of 2023.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.med-technews.com/news/medtech-business-merger-acquisition-finance-and-investment-news/nordic-capital-acquires-majority-share-in-medtech-firm-corpu/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos