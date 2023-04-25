Google Cloud Announces Security-Focused Generative AI Platform





Security News Kyle Alspach Apr 24, 2023 12:00 PM EDT

The new Security AI Workbench is a set of generative AI tools that leverage Google’s new security-specific large-scale language model.

Next-gen AI from Google

In what Google Cloud calls a major advancement for its cybersecurity product suite and partners, the company announced Monday a new generative AI platform aimed at dramatically improving the lives of security teams. Google Cloud’s new Security AI Workbench offering is a set of generative AI tools that leverage Sec-PaLM, Google’s new security-specific Large Language Model (LLM). The LLM is “customized, purpose-built, and custom-trained using security-related data from all the sources he currently owns,” says Google Cloud Security, his business rep. His vice president and general manager, Sunil Potti, said in an interview.

[Related: Thomas Kurian: 5 Big Remarks On Google’s Generative AI Future]

Google Cloud Security AI Workbench will be made more widely available as part of Vertex AI, Google Cloud’s collection of cloud services for creating AI models. Google Cloud’s strategy is to provide a “platform approach” for introducing large-scale language models to cybersecurity. This will allow “all security services to build apps based on generative AI,” Potti said. Partner products, including Accenture’s new managed XDR (extended detection and response) service, announced Monday, can also utilize Security AI Workbench for its Generative AI capabilities.

Generative AI technology will be integrated into many of Google Cloud’s security products and services in the near future, including Chronicle Security Operations, Mandiant Threat Intelligence and Security Command Center, Google Cloud executives told CRN.

Ultimately, we want “not only to deliver next-generation AI in a cost-effective manner, but also to have the infrastructure to inject threat intelligence and large amounts of data to train our own large-scale language models. For Google to actually have both, there’s a unique opportunity,” Potti said. Google Cloud Security AI Workbench was announced Monday in conjunction with the RSA Conference (RSAC) 2023.

Here’s what you need to know about Security AI Workbench, Google Cloud’s new security-focused generative AI platform.

Kyle Alspak

Kyle Alspach is a senior editor at CRN, specializing in cybersecurity. His coverage spans news, analysis, and in-depth coverage of the cybersecurity industry, with a focus on fast-growing areas such as cloud security, application security, and identity security. He can be contacted at [email protected]

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.crn.com/news/security/google-cloud-debuts-security-focused-generative-ai-platform The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos