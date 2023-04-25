Google Authenticator finally syncs 2FA codes with the cloud





Google has rolled out an important update to Google Authenticator. This makes it easy for users to log in to apps and services using two-factor authentication, even if they change mobile phones.Read also – Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai to receive $226 million in 2022 amid cost-cutting measures

The company announced that it has rolled out an update to its Google Authenticator Android and iOS apps that brings the ability to sync backup one-time codes or OTPs with users’ Google accounts. , which means that you can use your app backup codes to sign in to apps and services, even if you lose access to your primary device that you used to access your authenticator app. The Google Authenticator app syncs with the user’s girlfriend’s Google account and stores backup security codes in the cloud for the user to access later.Read also – Google Meet co-presentation slides feature: how to use

While Google continues to move toward a passwordless future in the form of passkeys, Google acknowledges that verification codes are an important and most frequently used part of internet security today.Also Read – Google Drive Gets Multi-Account Support On Android: How This Feature Works

“One of the main pieces of feedback we received from users over the years was the complexity of dealing with lost or stolen devices with Google Authenticator installed. If the device was lost, the user could no longer use Authenticator to sign in to services with 2FA,” Google wrote in a blog post.

“With this update, we have deployed a solution to this issue and improved the durability of one-time codes by securely storing them in users’ Google Accounts,” the company added.

Please note that cloud sync is not a completely new concept. Other authenticator apps such as Microsoft Authenticator and Authy have long used cloud sync to provide authorization codes. However, that’s just how Google Authenticator, released in 2010, decided to roll out the long-awaited feature to its users.

As far as availability goes, Google says that both Android and iOS users can access the cloud sync feature by downloading the latest version of the Google Authenticator app on their smartphones.

