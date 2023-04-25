10 serial founders re-founded in 2023





Serial founders, or those who have started one or more businesses, have proven to be one of the driving forces of the European startup ecosystem. 65% of all European unicorn founders founded at least one company before building a billion-dollar business.

While many fundraising challenges are currently covered, serial founders continue to launch their businesses in 2023, attracting the attention of many VCs.

Using data from Specter, a data platform for VCs that tracks company, talent, and investor signals, and LinkedIn, we’ve compiled a list of eight tech founders who have re-founded in the last six months. The people listed have worked at startups like Alan, Too Good To Go, Zenly, Beekeeper, and many of them are building new companies using AI (of course).

We asked each entrepreneur for comment, but not everyone responded.

Melissa Guctus Eindhoven

Guktas started two companies in 2010 after gaining experience in the technology industry.

The first, Modacruz, a social mobile marketplace where women can buy and sell second-hand luxury fashion items, launched in 2014. Then, in January 2023, he launched Resleeve, an AI-powered product design tool for fashion brands.

Michael Turen Copenhagen

Thuren has been in startups since 2007 when he co-founded WebAdept, the first company to create custom website solutions. Then in 2010 the entertainment site he founded another company called Retardo.dk.

Dating back to 2018, I attended Too Good To Go. Too Good To Go, a platform that connects customers to restaurants and supermarkets with surplus food, was responsible for marketing engineering.

In January 2023, he co-founded Litir, an AI-powered platform for M&A and investment analytics.

Reza Sardeja Amsterdam

Sardeha has spent his career building and expanding companies as both an operator and a founder.

He founded three venture companies at that time. He’s at web development agency AZS Media Group, Stealth his tech his innovation lab launched in August 2022, and his Any at a platform he founded last month to help people buy, sell and finance homes. .com. .

Gabriel Hubert Paris

Hubert founded his first company, TOTEMS, a data analytics platform, in 2011, which was later acquired by payments giant Stripe in December 2014. He joined his Stripe and then Health Tech where he held various product management roles at his Alan at Unicorn.

In February of this year, he co-founded Dust, which creates and deploys language model apps at scale.

Keith Saft Copenhagen

Throughout his 20+ year career, Saft has held executive product roles at companies such as Yahoo and Telefonica Digital.

In 2018, Saft founded Lua, a frontline enterprise digital workflow platform, which was acquired by employee communication platform Beekeeper in March 2021.

In November 2022, Saft founded Throughline AI. It aims to capture the data and decisions that teams make and communicate them to other teams.

Flower Vostra Prague

Vostra started his technical career at Eleveo, ZOOM International, before developing IT solutions for contact centers, most recently as Director of Marketing Communications and Training.

She then founded Ytica in 2017, her first company to develop software for contact centers. A year later, she became a principal program manager at communication platform Twilio.

Since November 2022, he has been working on Salted CX, a new company that appears to be a software developer for AI-powered contact centers.

Antoine Martin Paris

Martin is the co-founder of French social app Zenly, which was acquired by Snapchat in 2017 and closed in May 2022.

Having just co-founded another social networking platform, amo, in February of this year, Martin is up for something new.

Julian Stylianou Wintherhur, Switzerland/Kiev

Stylianou founded several companies during his time, from the Swiss entrepreneurial community to a hair transplant company.

His most recent venture is Deruny, a platform that connects Swiss start-ups with Ukrainian IT talent.

dark blink london

Brink is a software engineer and has worked for several companies including marketing and creative agency ONQOR, Dyson (think vacuum cleaner), and Graphcore (semiconductor manufacturer).

He co-founded his first venture, Beaut. It’s a free browser extension that allows users to tip anyone (like yoga instructors on YouTube) without leaving the site.

His most recent venture is Salus Labs, a cybersecurity platform for the Web3 protocol.

december kickham london

Kikkam’s first stint as an entrepreneur was in college, when he co-founded a so-called connection and discovery platform for the student and restaurant market. He and his co-founders later closed it down to focus on their final year of college.

Since then, Kikkam has had several design roles. Most recently, he served as Senior Strategic Designer at BCG Digital Ventures.

Kickham now co-founded a new venture called Smth.ai. This is what he co-founded with Simon Dunkleman, his CTO at the company. Smth.ai, his platform and marketplace for AI agents, will be open to the public at the end of April.

Miriam Partington is a reporter for Sifted. She covers her DACH region and the future of work and co-authors her Startup Life, a weekly newsletter on what it takes to build a startup. Follow her on her Twitter and her LinkedIn

