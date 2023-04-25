Google gave me a 0% raise and I’m not happy. | | Alexander Nguyen | | April 2023





Couldn’t handle inflation

I’m currently a Software Engineer at Google and have been there for almost a year. As someone who has lived up to all expectations recently, I did the Annual Compensation Review with average expectations.

Google didn’t even live up to its expectations, and I’m not happy about it. let’s

Photo by micheile Henderson on Unsplash

At Google, employees don’t compare salaries as much as they compare total compensation. This is because a salary is not the only way to get money. The breakdown of compensation components is as follows:

Salary Performance Bonus Contract Bonus Equity GrantPhoto by Hunters Race on Unsplash

Payroll works the same at Google as it does at any other company. I paid a certain amount every two weeks or every other week to stay in the company.

It doesn’t matter if I do well or how well the company does. I promised to receive this amount as long as I am with the company.

My current salary at Google is $169,000. This equates to $14,000 per month before tax. That’s a staggering amount for someone with three years of experience and only a bachelor’s degree in computer science.

Photo by Lukas Blazek on Unsplash

A performance bonus is an amount of money an employee receives based on their performance in the company. High-performing employees get more, struggling employees get less.

At Google, this amount is set by the manager and is what the manager believes the individual should receive for their donation. The base amount is set at 15% of basic salary. Means that those who work as relatives of the average employee receive this bonus.

The bonus will be split and awarded in two amounts: 80% of the January 15% bonus and 20% of the March 15% bonus. That means you receive an additional $20,000 in January and an additional $5,000 in March.

Photo by Signature Pro on Unsplash

The joining bonus is a one-time additional bonus at the time of joining the company. Some employees receive this, some do not. This is negotiable with the recruiter, especially if the candidate has competing offers.

This bonus is also a contract for a one-year commitment at Google. In other words, employees must repay a prorated amount in order to leave the company early. Signed on he is obliged to refund his 50% of the bonus if he only stays for 6 months.

When I joined Google, I was offered a $25,000 sign-on bonus. Since my tenure is almost a year, I don’t have to return my bonus even if I move to another company later.

Photo by Nicholas Cappello on Unsplash

Google offers equity grants to employees who join the company. In other words, these Google employees will receive Google stock that can be sold for cash on the stock market.

This is the most complicated topic, how employees receive shares from the company into their brokerage account on specific days. Depending on the company, it may be monthly, semi-annually, or annually.

My prize is $296,000 in stock, divided over four years and given monthly. Divided evenly by 25%, you will receive $6000 worth of Google stock each month.

Google divides them into 33%, 33%, 22% and 12%. The first two years he receives $8000 in shares each month, the third year he receives $5,400, and the fourth year he receives $2,900.

Photo by Christina @ wocintechchat.com on Unsplash

For the first year, my total compensation including all these components will be Salary + Equity + Contract Bonus + Performance Bonus.

This equates to approximately $318,000 in your first year at Google. Incredible amount and I didn’t think it could get any better. In fact, it didn’t get any better than this.

Most companies review employee compensation on an annual basis and align performance and compensation to all other employees. Inflation will rise to nearly his 6% in 2022, so if the economy doesn’t get wage growth to match, no growth means losing money.

Most companies match inflation during this annual review. I received a 0% salary adjustment which does not meet the inflation rate of the economy.

Am I unhappy about it? absolutely. Everyone will be upset if they don’t receive at least a base hike to cover inflation.

But even more worrying is that the inability to keep up with inflation could mean more job cuts coming soon.

