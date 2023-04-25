Google Cloud strengthens cybersecurity with generative AI model Sec-PALM





Google Cloud today announced that it aims to transform cybersecurity operations with a purpose-built large-scale language model called Sec-PaLM.

Announced this week at RSA Conference 2023 in San Francisco, Sec-PaLM is a generative artificial intelligence model that powers a new product called Google Cloud Security AI Workbench. It incorporates and fine-tunes years of proprietary visibility into the evolving threat landscape. For cybersecurity operations.

In an interview with SiliconANGLE, Eric Doerr, VP of Engineering at Google Cloud Security, said Security AI Workbench addresses the challenges enterprises face, including threat overload, “cumbersome” tools, and a growing talent gap. explained that it is designed to He pointed out that today’s security teams are struggling to keep up with the growing number of threats and are struggling with the day-to-day work of ensuring their systems are secure. This requires a lot of manual work. They are not helped by the fact that many organizations are unable to recruit the experienced staff they need to meet these challenges.

Sec-PaLM has already faced hundreds of cutting-edge cybersecurity threats and will use this experience to prevent the same attacks from succeeding elsewhere. Google says it combines its world-class threat intelligence with advanced incident analysis to stop malware infections.

To combat the growing threat, Google Cloud Security AI Workbench gives teams access to several tools. This includes VirusTotal Code Insight, which uses Sec-PaLM to analyze and describe potentially malicious script behavior and potentially threatening identities. According to Doerr, you can identify malicious code and understand what it’s doing.

Meanwhile, Mandiant Breach Analytics for Chronicle is based on years of threat intelligence amassed by Google’s Mandiant team and can automatically alert customers to ongoing and active security breaches. Leverage Sec-PaLM to gain contextual awareness and respond instantly to such attacks.

The day-to-day effort faced by security teams is largely mitigated by a large amount of automation. Application developers can use Assured OSS to improve security. This is a new service that enables organizations to use the exact same open source software packages that Google uses in its own developer workflows, reducing the risk of vulnerabilities. Mandiant Threat Intelligence AI is a new tool that leverages Sec-PaLM to find, summarize and combat the most relevant threats.

Google Cloud Security AI Workbench also does a lot to address the talent shortage security teams face. Chronicle AI helps non-security personnel, such as developers and system administrators, use natural language queries to address threats and risks. These users can interactively search billions of previous security events, ask follow-up questions, and generate detections without having to understand complex syntax or schema. Even if you’re not an expert, you can probably create any query you want.

Another tool, Security Command Center AI, turns complex attack graphs into human-readable descriptions that reveal how specific applications and systems are exposed to common security threats. helps. It identifies how serious these risks are and generates recommended actions that users can take to address them.

We follow each attack vector to see if it’s actually an exploitable vector, Doerr explained. Generative AI can look at it, analyze what is happening in that attack path, and suggest what to do immediately.

One of the most interesting aspects of Sec-PaLM is Google’s promise to get smarter over time. According to Google, customers will be able to make their personal data available on the platform while meeting their compliance needs, so they can learn on the job as they identify new threats and challenges facing security teams.

Security AI Workbenchs features will roll out gradually over the summer, with VirusTotal Code Insight currently available in preview, and other features expected to become available in the coming months, according to Google.

With report from Robert Hoff

