Fix Google Authenticator’s most annoying flaw





Google Authenticator, an app that gives you one-time codes to securely log in to your account, is probably the only phone app I use absolutely every day. If you want to increase the security of your online accounts, it’s a must as it makes it harder for hackers to break in even if they somehow get hold of your password.

In the past, Google Authenticator has had nasty flaws. One-time codes were only stored on your phone, so without a backup code, you could get into a lot of trouble. Sure, there was the option to transfer the codes to another device, but it wasn’t very useful if the phone was broken or stolen (I used to always use Authenticator on two phones and this (which is impractical for most users).

See also: Google Bard introduces new features for generating and debugging code

Google Authenticator codes are now stored in the cloud, so you can access them from any phone as long as you’re logged into your Google account.

Christiaan Brand, group product manager at Google, wrote in a blog post (opens in a new tab): ). “With this update, we’re rolling out a solution to this issue and making the one-time code more durable by securely storing it in the user’s Google account.”

The key word here is “securely”, but not everyone likes the idea of ​​having valuable one-time codes stored in the cloud. The Verge (opens in a new tab) confirmed with a Google representative that account syncing is optional, so you can continue to store your codes locally, on your phone, if you prefer.

Recommended videos for you

Google’s Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro Reviews

To sync Google Authenticator with your Google Account, update the app and follow the instructions to log into your Google Account within Authenticator. A green cloud icon will appear in the upper right to indicate that your account is synced with the cloud. New features are available for both iOS and Android.

Also, the authenticator logo has been updated. This is very different from the old “G is also the vault door” logo, but more in line with Google’s other apps.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://mashable.com/article/google-authenticator-account-sync The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]e: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos