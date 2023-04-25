Google Authenticator gets a big upgrade with Account Sync





Google finally addressed one of the major issues with the Android and iPhone Authenticator app and gave the app a new icon as well.

“We are excited to announce an update to Google Authenticator that adds the ability to securely back up one-time codes (also known as one-time passwords or OTPs) to your Google Account on both iOS and Android,” said Christiaan of Google. Brand said. Announced. “For all online accounts, signing in is the gateway to personal information.

Google released Google Authenticator in 2010 to address the need for two-factor authentication (2FA). This provides additional security when signing into compatible online accounts. However, it lacked one key feature: the ability to sync one-time password codes. This means that every instance of Google Authenticator is a standalone his solution, and if a user loses their phone, it can be difficult to access accounts that were protected by that app. bottom.

OTPs are currently stored in the user’s Google Account as needed. This feature can be configured as required. This allows you to access the same code by launching Google Authenticator on any device.

“In addition to Authenticator one-time codes, Google has long promoted multiple options for secure authentication across the web,” adds Brand. “Google Password Manager securely stores passwords and helps you sign in faster on Android and Chrome. Sign in with Google, on the other hand, allows users to sign in to sites and apps using their Google account. We are also working with industry partners and the FIDO Alliance to provide users with an even more convenient and secure authentication service in the form of a passkey.” Google is also working towards a passwordless future, but Microsoft is not alone in that regard. lagging behind.

In that regard, I use Microsoft Authenticator (which supports cloud backup) for 2FA, and this week I’ll be looking at updates to Google Authenticator. (I haven’t seen the new version yet.)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thurrott.com/cloud/282250/google-authenticator-gets-major-upgrade-with-account-sync The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos