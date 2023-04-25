Mike Peregdov, Last Mile Delivery Specialist Whiz — Co-founder and CEO of Retail Technology Innovation Hub





RTIH: What has been the industry reaction so far?

MP: The response has been incredibly positive, with great interest from both investors and customers. Our clients appreciate the affordability and reliability of our services, as our numbers prove.

Whiz maintains sustained 20% month-over-month growth, reaching $2 million in annual recurring revenue, with delivery drivers from Uber Eats, DoorDash and Grubhub using our e-bikes in their daily operations doing.

We also receive positive feedback from investors who appreciate our focus on discovering the potential of our business model and maximizing operational efficiency, while constantly receiving inquiries from potential partners and clients. received positive feedback.

All in all, there are many positive signs that we were on the right track.

RTIH: What is your biggest challenge/failure?

MP: The biggest challenge is rapidly expanding the business while maintaining the high level of service that customers have come to expect.

Constantly working to improve our services and meet growing demand, we have invested heavily in our Whiz automation platform to automate critical processes and reduce operational costs.

Thanks to our unique solution, we are able to offer affordable subscriptions and maintain market-leading prices. However, as we expand to new locations and add new services, we need to continue to deliver a quality experience.

RTIH: What are the biggest challenges facing the omnichannel retail sector today?

MP: Providing a seamless and consistent customer experience across all channels, online and offline, is a must.

This requires a high degree of coordination and integration across various systems and teams, as well as investments in technology and infrastructure to support an omnichannel approach.

Additionally, to remain competitive, retailers need to be flexible and offer fast and reliable delivery options. Likewise, they must adapt to changing customer expectations, such as growing demand for sustainable and environmentally friendly delivery options such as same day delivery.

RTIH: What is the best question recently asked by a.) investors and b.) customers about your company or market?

MP: Business is about winning the competition, and inventors care deeply about that. As the industry becomes more crowded, we are often asked how we plan to remain competitive in the e-bike rental market.

This is another place where our unique Whiz Automation Platform comes into play, offering subscriptions that are 20% cheaper than competing services. We believe this will continue to be a key differentiator as we expand to other cities.

But before we look elsewhere, we are firmly focused on establishing ourselves at the top of the New York electric bike rental market because we feel quality over quantity is the best course of action. rice field.

One of the most frequently asked questions from our customers is whether they can buy an e-bike immediately because they feel that our e-bike is convenient, moves fast and offers a smooth ride. is.

Finally, I was happy to answer. Yes, you can buy electric bikes as well as rent them. Those who choose to purchase will still be able to subscribe to receive maintenance and repairs, but will also get U-locks, backpacks, and baskets for free.

RTIH: What can we expect from Whiz in 2023?

MP: Whiz will continue to grow and expand.

Our top priority is to open a new location in New York with lounge zones, bike maintenance and repair stations, and overnight storage facilities to provide the service our customers have come to expect.

As soon as we establish leadership in New York, we will expand to the 10 largest US cities by 2024. Ultimately, we plan to serve delivery drivers across the United States, so stay tuned.

