Private Moon Mission Prepares for Historic Landing Attempt





The M1 spacecraft inside a SpaceXs Falcon 9 rocket. Credit: ispace

A Japanese-made spacecraft powered by the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Rashid rover will attempt a moon landing tomorrow. If successful, HAKUTO-R Mission 1 (M1) will be the first commercial mission to achieve a lunar landing and the first visit to the lunar surface in both countries.

Only government-led missions from the United States, the Soviet Union, and China have so far successfully landed on the moon. His M1 lander, built by Tokyo-based company ispace, is the first of several commercial lunar trips to fly this year.

Private companies race to the moon: Japanese spacecraft takes early lead

M1 was launched on December 11, 2022 from Cape Canaveral, Florida on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket and entered lunar orbit on March 21. The on-board rover will study lunar soils and geology in previously unexplored locations.

This is a new way of doing science on the moon and a new way of doing business on the moon, says Abigail Calzada Diaz, a geologist and lunar exploration expert at the European Space Resources Innovation Center in Eches-sur-Alzette. increase. Luxembourg.

unknown territory

M1’s final destination is the Atlas crater on the outer rim of the Moon’s Mare Frigolis (cold water). This is a region unexplored by any previous lunar mission, said Hamid Al-Naimiy, an astrophysicist at the University of Sharjah in the United Arab Emirates.

The lander will begin the landing sequence at 15:40 UTC on April 25 from an orbit at an altitude of 100 kilometers. The ispace mission control team has a long checklist of steps to complete before starting the landing process. This includes checking the outside air temperature and conditions, aircraft landing sensors and software, said Ryo Ujiie, chief technology officer at ispace.

To ensure a soft landing, the spacecraft will activate navigation sensors to adjust altitude and speed, Ujiie says. This comes with inevitable risks, as it will be the sensor’s first and only use in a lunar environment.

If pre-landing checks indicate that the spacecraft cannot land safely as planned, ispace may attempt a further landing on April 26th, May 1st, or May 3rd. said.

M1 launched from Cape Canaveral, Florida on December 11th. Credit: ispace

Upon landing, the batteries will need to be charged before deploying the two on-board rovers, a Rashid rover manufactured by the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Center (MBRSC) in Dubai, UAE, and a two-wheeled robot manufactured by Japan. Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA).

Developed by Toronto, Canada-based Canadensys Aerospace, a multi-camera, artificial intelligence-enabled 360-degree imaging system aboard the M1 spacecraft will continue to capture images and monitor the rover even after landing.

When deployed, Rashid will be hundreds of meters away from the lander but will remain in Atlas Crater, says Sarah Almaeni, engineer for the Rashid communications system. About 50 centimeters long and weighing just 10 kilograms, the rover will use a microscope camera to study particles in the lunar soil and an infrared camera to scan the geological features of the lunar surface.

JAXA’s baseball-sized robot collects data on the moon’s surface, including lunar sand known as regolith, and could help develop self-driving technology.

soil research

Understanding the lunar geology has always been a concern for lunar missions, says Calzada Diaz. But now there are applications for that knowledge, she adds. The Moon has these resources and we can actually use them to make further exploration cheaper and easier. You say you can build a structure and you can build the parts you need… repair something.

what time is the moon

Data collected by the United Arab Emirates rover will also help scientists study the solar system. Mounib El-Eid, an astrophysicist at the American University of Beirut, says the moon has records of the early solar system. The Moon has no plate tectonics and does not undergo surface erosion like Earth, he explains.

The Rashid rover will also study moon dust. They are very powdery, have sharp edges like glass, and can affect astronauts’ equipment and spacesuits over time, he says, AlMaeeni. Finding a solution for surviving lunar dust would be an important step toward establishing a permanent space station on the moon, she added. increase. This experiment will help determine suitable materials for hardware in future lunar missions.

power off

The M1 lander will switch off when night falls on the moon, 1214 Earth days after landing. This almost certainly marks the end of that mission. Neither the M1 lander nor the Rashid rover are equipped to withstand the low temperatures of moonlit nights. AlMaeeni expects the battery to fail during the second day of the month.

The rover sends the collected data to MBRSC. It will take months or years to analyze it, says Al-Naimiy, who is president of the Arab Coalition for Astronomy and Space Sciences (AUASS).

Private companies are flocking to the moon What does this mean for science?

El-Eid hopes the UAE’s first lunar exploration mission will boost research in the Middle East. The Lebanese representative for AUASS, he said El-Eid should not just focus on spending money to build rovers and spacecraft, but should use data to do research.

ispace is already working on its second and third lunar missions, targeting launches in 2024 and 2025 respectively. Mission 2 will be able to carry its own small rover for further scientific research, Ujiie says.

