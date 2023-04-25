UK pushes long-anticipated reforms to tackle Big Tech’s market power





The UK has suggested pushing ahead with pre-emptive competition reforms aimed at addressing the market forces of Big Tech.

The law also aims to make web users less of a minefield for shopping online and getting out of unwanted contracts by targeting fake reviews and subscription traps. It also aims to strengthen

The government under current Prime Minister Rishi Sunak appears to be reclaiming the ball that was driven into the long grass by former Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Avoided promoting digital competition reform, prioritizing dither and delay.

Today, the Ministers of the Ministry of Business and Trade and the Ministry of Science, Innovation and Technology have introduced a new law empowering Digital Market Units (DMUs) to oversee platforms deemed to have so-called Strategic Market Status (SMS). announced. ).

Commerce and Trade Minister Kevin Holinlake said in a statement:

From abuses of power by tech giants to rip-offs like falling for fake reviews, scams, and subscription traps, consumers deserve better. New legislation that went into effect today empowers the CMA to directly enforce consumer laws, increase competition in digital markets and help people across the country keep their hard-earned cash. .

The DMU has been operating in the shadows in the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) for more than two years in anticipation of the necessary executive powers that parliamentarians elsewhere in Europe have pursued on their own prior reforms.

Germany, for example, will update its national regime in early 2021 and currently has multiple investigations and enforcement actions against companies such as Amazon, Apple, Google and Meta.

European Union lawmakers also reached agreement on a digital market law last year. The active surveillance regime will be applied to Internet gatekeepers later this year.

So the UK is trying to catch up with its regional peers.

This delay introduced certain complications to CMA. The CMA seems to have expected the DMU to be empowered sooner. Therefore, the initial decision was made not to address many of the concerns raised in the preliminary market research of mobile duopoly Apple and Google. (At the time, we took enforcement action related to Google Play Billing, which resulted in a proposed settlement by tech giants that the CMA is currently discussing.)

The regulator later tried to reverse its decision to wait for new powers when it attempted to move forward with its investigation of Apple’s mobile web browser and cloud gaming service. standard legislative protocol.

The overall problem driving the need for ex ante competition reform is that classical competitiveness is too slow and reactive to market forces in the digital realm that benefit from strong concentration dynamics like network effects. It is a perceived inability to respond effectively. Risk of Unfair Terms of Use.

The law is intended to reduce the time it takes to intervene in competition by allowing the CMA to directly enforce consumer law rather than going through lengthy court proceedings.

Penalties for violating consumer laws have also increased, with penalties potentially increasing to 10% of global turnover.

The UK’s planned approach to ex ante competition reform differs from that of the EU. Instead of a prescriptive list of operational “dos and don’ts” set out in law that apply to all platforms in question, the government wants the DMU to be tailored to each big tech company in question. It is intended to design custom-made conditions. Oversight is proportional and there is no risk of over-regulation.

“This bill establishes a new, targeted regime built for the digital age, [DMU] Using a proportional approach, the CMA holds digital companies accountable for their actions so that all innovative businesses can compete fairly,” the CMA said in a press release. “We set rules to stop companies with strategic market status. [SMS] From using its size and power to restrict digital innovation and market access to ensuring the UK remains a highly attractive place to invest and do business for all. ”

In a statement, CEO Sarah Cardell added:

We welcome this flagship bill that gives the CMA new powers to protect people, businesses and support the economy. This could represent a significant watershed in how we protect UK consumers and how digital markets work for the UK economy and support economic growth, investment and innovation.

People rely on free and fair markets to get the best possible deals, but they also expect rules in place to protect themselves when things go wrong. Proposals to give the CMA stronger enforcement powers, including the ability to impose direct fines for first-time consumer law violations, would continue to crack down on rip-offs and fraudulent transactions and discourage businesses from taking advantage of people. important to help .

Digital markets offer huge profits, but only if competition creates opportunities for companies of all shapes and sizes to succeed. The bill is a legal framework suitable for the digital age. It establishes an evidence-based, well-coordinated approach to regulating the largest and most powerful digital companies to ensure effective competition that benefits everyone.

We look forward to supporting this bill once it moves through the legislative process and is approved by Congress, as we are ready to use these new powers.

A support statement from startup advocacy group Coadec also welcomed the development, with executive director Dom Hallas warning that it is “bedblocking incumbents in a broken market” that is stifling startup-led competition. increase. “The Digital Markets Unit can be a powerful tool for breakthroughs for innovative companies,” he added.

Regarding fake reviews, the government said the bill would make it illegal to promote fake reviews or advertise consumer reviews without taking reasonable steps to ensure they are genuine. He said that he would prohibit the act of

For subscriptions that deploy dark patterns and other trips to lock in consumers, the new rule will require companies to send them in “an easy, cost-effective, and timely manner” for web users. ‘ will be able to terminate such contracts. Reminder when free trial or referral offer ends.

“This will help deliver on one of the government’s five priorities for growing the economy by increasing consumer choice and trust in the products they buy and the services they use.” Added.

There is no firm timeline for when the new legislation will be enacted, but Sunak’s government’s minds are focused on the limited time left to mark the British public before a general election takes place. There is a possibility that January 2025 at the latest).

In additional public statements, the government said the new measures would come into force “as soon as possible after parliamentary approval”. That said, ministers also noted that the new powers may be subject to the issuance of secondary legislation and guidance.

