How to fix “sufficient contrast ratio” error in Google Lighthouse





Google Lighthouse is a free tool for auditing website performance, search engine optimization (SEO), and web accessibility.

It’s a useful resource, but it’s also pretty rigorous. If you run the Lighthouse accessibility report on your website, you may see many failed checks and associated error messages. This isn’t even a huge concern on Google’s own Lighthouse website, which fails a few checks, but the “not enough contrast ratio” error usually needs fixing.

Here is the full text of the error message:

The contrast ratio between background color and foreground color is not good enough.

As you can imagine, this indicates that the text on the page may not be readable by all users.

To fix the error, you need to change the color scheme to meet the standards of the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG). Here’s what you should know before you start:

Why is color contrast important for accessibility?

Lighthouse was not designed to measure WCAG compliance, but the color contrast test is defined as the difference in brightness (light) between text (or whatever is in the foreground of a web page) and the background. Use WCAG requirements for color contrast ratios that

Color contrast is important because many people have color blindness (also known as color blindness), low vision, and other vision-related disorders. Low-contrast text can be difficult to read, even for people with perfect vision. Low-contrast text may be completely invisible to people with visual impairments.

Automated tools can test color contrast using unique numeric codes that identify colors in your website’s Cascading Style Sheets (CSS) and HTML. Compare these numeric codes to the WCAG requirements listed in Success Criterion (SC) 1.4.3, Contrast (Minimum).

Those requirements:

The visual representation of most text and images of text requires a contrast ratio of at least 4.5:1. Large text (at least 18-point or 15-point bold text) should have a contrast ratio of at least 3:1. Text that is part of a logo or brand name has no contrast requirements.

Related: Designing for Color Contrast: Accessibility Guidelines

Find color contrast issues in Lighthouse

To use Lighthouse, open Google Chrome DevTools and select the Lighthouse tab. Accessibility checkbox and run the report.

If you find a “sufficient contrast ratio” error, click the dropdown below the error message to see the list of failing elements. It provides no additional information. Lighthouse does not recommend another color combination to solve the problem.

This tool takes a long time to load and has limited feedback, so consider using other free resources such as the a11y Color Contrast Accessibility Validator to quickly check your color usage. The a11y Color Contrast Validator allows designers to test individual color pairs, saving time on fixes.

When in doubt, choose a simple, common combination, such as black text on a white background. Also, while high contrast settings (also known as dark mode) may help some users, they are not sufficient to meet WCAG requirements. All versions of the website must meet WCAG SC 1.4.3.

Related: Google’s Lighthouse accessibility tests are helpful but not perfect

Google Lighthouse has issues, but its color contrast requirements are pretty reliable

As explained in other articles, Google’s Lighthouse has significant limitations as an accessibility checker. This is true for all automated accessibility testing, including your own automated audits (read why a hybrid approach of manual and automated testing offers the best path to digital compliance).

Lighthouse isn’t perfect, but it can help you find color contrast problems. WCAG requirements for color contrast can be tested with a simple pass/fail check, whereas other criteria require human judgment, which automated tools currently cannot provide.

Remember, all organizations have legal and ethical responsibilities in dealing with users with disabilities. An accessible website can be a great asset to your business. WCAG best practices can improve the experience for all users while also enhancing your SEO and marketing campaigns.

To see how your website compares to the latest version of the WCAG Level AA standard, start a free confidential automated analysis or send us a message to connect with an expert.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.boia.org/blog/how-to-fix-google-lighthouses-sufficient-contrast-ratio-error The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos