Overcoming funding hurdles and leveraging innovation





India’s deep tech industry has experienced significant growth in recent years due to the growing number of entrepreneurs eager to undertake new ventures. But despite the availability of early funding, it remains difficult to secure investment for subsequent funding rounds, according to Indian venture capital firm Java Capital.

In a recent interview with DIGITIMES Asia, Java Capital co-founder and partner Vinod Shankar shared his thoughts on the matter. He emphasized that while there are more opportunities and more entrepreneurs to set up companies in areas such as technology and climate, the challenge of obtaining investment remains.

“For many investors, this is still nascent territory,” said Shankar. “Pre-seed and Series A funding is possible in India, but for deep tech companies, it is unclear whether there will be enough funding for later stage such as Series B, C, D etc. The difficulty of this funding is has been a persistent challenge for the last few years.”

There was some growth in seed and pre-seed investment in 2016-2017, but post-series A investment has not kept pace. This is one of the major challenges facing technology companies. Another aspect to consider is that these companies often take longer to grow compared to companies in the consumer and B2B spaces. Investors need more patience because technology, especially hardware, takes more time to prove compared to traditional consumer internet and software investments.

“Funding sources are also important, as more and more patient funding is often required,” Shankar continued. This is different from the typical investment process, especially in India.”

Despite these challenges, the ecosystem needs to improve to help Indian tech companies prove their potential. This is starting to happen, and several companies are getting traction and encouragement from a variety of sources.Initiatives like incubators set up across the IIT are driving positive change. Addressing the challenge is essential for the continued growth of India’s deep tech industry.

Growing interest in hardware

Prior to 2017, there was little investor interest in India’s deep tech sector. This was even more acute for hardware companies, which had to prove far more than other sectors. However, according to Shankar, the situation has changed as more companies have ventures and start-ups.

“Many deep technology and hardware players are emerging, fundamental IP is improving, and important innovations are occurring in basic and applied sciences and materials science,” said Shankar. . “We seem to be in the early stages of a potential deep tech wave, following the initial consumer internet wave. The interest from early-stage investment VCs and investors is also noteworthy.”

Java Capital’s investment themes focus on three key areas: deep technology, SaaS and climate sustainability. There is a strong synergy between deep technology and climate control. Because addressing climate change often involves hardware innovation and manipulation of the physical world to reverse or mitigate its impacts. Innovations in areas such as renewable energy, batteries, and materials science offer many opportunities for progress in this area.

Java Focus and Strategy

Java has invested in various deep technology ventures, including machine vision companies, water pollution remediation companies, and Industry 4.0 startups, all demonstrating innovation. The company has also invested in electric flying taxi technology. Shankar explained that the focus is on projects with strong underlying IP. Without intellectual property, they are reluctant to invest. This technology may be software-based, but IP presence is essential.

“For example, one of our recent investments was in a company called Pre-Image that creates 3D models of physical infrastructure,” says Shankar. “They can combine thousands of images to generate a digital twin of a city’s infrastructure. This process requires important techniques such as image stitching, efficient classification, etc. is open to investment in projects that are core components, and that’s how we define our direction in the deep tech space.”

Java is also interested in ventures that may outperform existing options. For example, the company recently evaluated a venture to extend the shelf life of fruits and vegetables. Not only in India, but all over the world, large amounts of agricultural products are wasted before reaching the final consumer. If technology can extend freshness for two to three weeks, it could lead to significant savings in the agricultural sector.

Optimism amid funding slowdown

Aside from the challenges mentioned by Shankar, there is also a widespread shortage and slowdown in funding that the industry as a whole is currently seeing. Many investors are rethinking their strategies after being very generous over the past two years. Java Capital expects this to continue for another 15 months or so, but Shankar notes that the best companies are still getting funding.

“It may take another 15 to 18 months for things to start to settle down,” Shankar said. “But the really good companies are still getting funding, no doubt about it. Pre-seed and seed-stage companies are also seeing investment, albeit perhaps at a more modest valuation. The environment is not completely depleted, in fact we recently made about four new investments ourselves.”

Conclusion

The deep tech industry in India is experiencing impressive growth with an increasing number of entrepreneurs entering the market. These start-ups face challenges in securing post-seed funding, but there is optimism as many great companies continue to receive backing from investors.

Java Capital is committed, among other venture capital firms, to driving growth in this industry by investing in innovative projects with strong intellectual property. As the ecosystem evolves to better support these deep tech ventures, India’s potential to become a global leader in this space only increases. Patience and strategic investment are key to unlocking the full potential of the country’s deep tech scene, ultimately benefiting investors and society at large.

Vinod Shankar, co-founder and partner of Java Capital, said: Credits: Java Capital.

