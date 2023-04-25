Tech investors are waiting for ‘sanity’ to return to Israel, says JVP founder





As Israel celebrates its 75th anniversary of independence, Israeli entrepreneur and investor Erel Margalit says Israel’s democracy is the foundation that fosters the creativity and coexistence that has turned the country into a technological powerhouse.

Jerusalem Venture Partners (JVP) is one of Israel’s oldest and most established venture capital firms, with $1.75 billion in assets under management. To the last 25 years of high-tech innovation.

A former Labor Party MK (2015-2017), Margalit led a series of entrepreneurial groups who led vocal protests of tech experts and startup heads in Jerusalem and elsewhere against the government’s proposed changes to the justice system. and they are proposing changes to the judicial system. A grave threat to democracy. The main concern is that the proposed bill would undermine the independence of the judiciary and undermine the important checks and balances that have underpinned Israeli democracy.

Over the past 16 weeks, tens of thousands of Israelis have taken to the streets to protest a bill that would give the government full control over the appointment of judges, including the High Court, and severely limit the High Court’s ability to override laws. rice field. .

Hundreds of Tech Startups, Venture Capital Funds, Law Firms and Other Private Companies Join Tens of Thousands of Employees in Nationwide Protests During Work Hours as First Vote on Law Takes Place allowed to

Sign up for Tech Israel Daily and never miss Israel’s top tech stories

By signing up you agree to our Terms of Service

The economy and tech industry are still threatened by those who want to attack the status of the judicial system, Margarit told The Times of Israel. Finding ourselves in this rare moment of unity where, in addition to trying, we are also aware that we have a set of values ​​that stand together and oppose. ”

Demonstrators wave flags during a rally against the Israeli government’s judicial reform plans in Tel Aviv on April 22, 2023. (JACK GUEZ / AFP)

This is a decisive moment coming out of a difficult time, but I believe that if we overcome this, we will have a great foundation to move forward in creating the next generation of companies.

Founded in 1993, JVP has invested in over 160 companies in Israel, the US and Europe in the areas of cybertech, enterprise & AI, fintech & insurtech, foodtech and most recently climate technology.

The justice plan follows massive demonstrations and mass protests against Defense Minister Yoav Gallant after he warned that national security was being harmed by the government’s unilateral move against justice. progress was paused last month to allow dialogue and dialogue. compromise. (He was later reinstated.)

The high-tech industry demonstrates one important thing. [the government] I’m not going to succeed. Margarit noted that when they crossed the line with the dismissal of the defense minister, Israel said no to Netanyahu and immediately stopped him.

I think many of us are sure that protests don’t make things worse, and that we try to make things better with actions.

The prospect of a weakened judicial system fuels uncertainty that threatens to undermine Israel’s status as a stable hub for foreign investment. Touted as the economy’s main growth engine, the technology industry produces about 17% of GDP, accounts for more than 50% of exports and about 25% of payroll taxes.

File: Tech sector workers protest the government’s planned judicial reforms in Tel Aviv on March 9, 2023 (Tomer Neuberg/Flash90)

Israeli tech companies raised $1.7 billion in the first quarter of this year, down 70% from $5.8 billion in the first three months of 2022, according to reports from the IVC Research Center and LeumiTech. This quarter marked his lowest number in four years.

Due to the current financial environment of high interest rates and a slowing global economy, tech stocks are hurting global markets and depressing valuations of companies in both the public and private sectors. The market downturn laid off thousands of workers, curtailed funding, and created a bear market for new technology products.

A recent survey by Start-Up Nation Central, which tracks the local tech ecosystem, found that 80% of Israeli startups and 84% of investors said planned changes to the judicial system would impact their companies and their investments. I understand that you are afraid that it will adversely affect the other company. About 84% believe the government’s plans will adversely affect their ability to raise funds from abroad.

Margalits JVP operates a cybersecurity innovation hub in downtown Manhattan and last year launched the Climate Technology Center in partnership with major sponsors such as New York City and German luxury automaker BMW. The company previously launched innovation hubs in Israel, including a food technology center in Galilee and a digital health center in Haifa.

Now, when talking to investors outside Israel, Margarit says she wonders why the government is acting against itself.

Israel was the first country we wanted to deal with as far as innovation was concerned, Singapore, France, the United States, Sweden, the United Arab Emirates and even Saudi Arabia. It is unclear what the government is currently doing and where it is doing this. [investors] says Margaret.

Clarity is important in times of global crisis, where there are both financial and geopolitical crises. For many of us, it is important that they see the tech sector springing up in the streets and squares around Israel.

Margarit added that investors were impressed that judicial reform had been put on hold for now, showing the strength of entrepreneurs, but they also said they were hoping to see change among lawmakers. waiting.

We are realizing that we are democratic Israel, plural Israel, the kind of Israeli ambassadors they knew they were investing in, even if the struggle needs to continue. We strongly advocate…

“It’s a difficult environment to raise capital, but as a VC, CEO, entrepreneur, you have to keep your head down and work hard and often we succeed, but government roadblocks It’s still left.

According to Margarit, the 75-year-old Israel is renowned for its technological prowess, embarking on some of the most interesting innovations the world needs in the areas of cybersecurity, climate technology and food technology.

Israeli cybersecurity startup Coro raised $75 million last week from investors led by Energy Impact Partners. The latest round brings his total funding over the past year to $155 million, including investors like JVP and Balderton Capital.

Independence Day is not only a time to celebrate the existence of a nation, but it is also a time to show what kind of character a nation is. We want democracies, we want pluralism, we want creative societies. multiple voices. We do not want Israel to isolate itself from the rest of the world, but to use its technology and its power to connect everything.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.timesofisrael.com/tech-investors-are-waiting-for-sanity-to-return-to-israel-says-jvp-founder/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos