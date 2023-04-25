Japan’s Ispace Attempts Private Moon Landing: Live Update





The race to the moon is on again, and this time visitors to the lunar surface include not only national space agencies like NASA, but also private companies.

The first privately-built visitor to land on the Moon unscathed could be a spacecraft called M1, created by Japanese startup Ispace. Here’s what you need to know about missions.

When is the moon landing and how can I see it?

The M1 Lander was launched to the moon in December and has already orbited the moon. It will head to the surface on Tuesday at about 12:40 PM ET (early Wednesday morning in Japan). The landing site is Atlas Crater, a 54-mile-wide crater in the northeastern quadrant of the Moon.

Ispace will start the live stream at 11:40 AM ET.

What is Ispace and what does it carry?

The company started as a competitor for the Google Lunar X Prize, a $20 million prize for the first private spacecraft to land on the moon. The Lunar X Prize expired before any team reached the launch pad, but one of them, Team Hakuto, evolved into his Ispace.

The company has attracted significant investment and Ispace plans to launch a series of commercial lunar landers over the next few years.

For this mission, the Hakuto-R M1 lander will carry the Rashid lunar rover from the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center in Dubai. A two-wheeled transformable lunar robot from JAXA, the Japanese space agency. NGK Spark Plug Company’s test module for all-solid-state batteries. Artificial intelligence flight computer. His 360-degree camera from Canadensys Aerospace.

An artist’s concept of a lunar rover produced by Ispace.Credit…IspaceWhy is Ispace trying to land on the moon?

In short, Ispace thinks it can make money on the moon.

Ispace is one of several companies producing small robotic landers that carry scientific and commercial payloads. That market is spurred in part by NASA’s current Artemis program. It aims to land astronauts near the South Pole of the Moon in the next few years.

As a Japanese company, Ispace cannot compete directly in NASA’s commercial lunar payload services program, but its U.S. subsidiary is part of a team led by Draper, who last year launched three NASA-sponsored scientific payloads. won a $73 million contract to deliver to of the moon. Draper’s mission will use a larger Ispace lander design that will be built primarily in the United States.

Why is it difficult to land on the moon?

The United States and the Soviet Union each successfully launched unmanned spacecraft to the Moon over 50 years ago. Most recently, China landed a robotic spacecraft on the Moon three times.

However, it proved difficult to get there on a tight budget.

In 2019, a spacecraft built by the Indian Space Agency and an Israeli non-profit group attempted a moon landing but crashed. It has been added to the list of lunar hard landings.

Soft landings, like the one Ispace is attempting, require the spacecraft to operate autonomously. In just a short amount of time, the ground spins and does not move.

It also takes 1.3 seconds for light, including radio signals, to reach Earth from the Moon, and another 1.3 seconds for signals from Earth to reach the spacecraft. This makes adjustments during descents tricky and dangerous.

The Ispaces spacecraft may have advantages that make it possible. M1’s guidance and navigation software was developed by the Draper Laboratory, which created the guidance computer used during NASA’s Apollo moon landing.

