Guide to Best Diabetes Apps – Forbes Health





Neel Shah, M.D., associate professor of endocrinology at McGovern Medical School in UTHealth, Houston, says there are two main types of apps that diabetics can use: finger stick monitors or continuous blood glucose. It depends on your monitor.

A continuous glucose monitor (CGM) is a small sensor that is inserted into your arm or abdomen to measure a person’s blood sugar level every few minutes. Some of his CGMs can pair with apps and send real-time feedback to a person’s phone via Bluetooth, so they can better understand how habits like diet and exercise affect blood sugar levels. says Dr. Shah.

Tracking apps can be used by individuals with finger stick monitors or devices that do not automatically sync with their smartphones. These apps require users to manually record information, but provide valuable guidance and insight into how diet, exercise and other lifestyle choices affect blood sugar levels. continues Dr. Shah.

Lori Zanini, a Los Angeles-based registered dietitian and certified diabetes educator, said aside from the app’s compatibility with blood glucose meters, you should consider how you want to use the app. I’m here.

“There are a lot of different apps that do very different things,” says Zanini. Some apps provide a lot of data and detailed information. This might be great for people who like graphs, percentages, and results, he continues Zanini. But for those prone to data overwhelm, consider an app that connects to a CGM and sends basic blood sugar information to your phone, or just a surface level look at how diet and exercise affect blood sugar. is recommended.

Price is another factor to consider when looking for a diabetes app, says Dr. Shah. “I think the drawback of some of these apps is that they require the premium part of the app. [a fee]’ he points out. “Basic app functionality may be available for free, but full functionality requires a subscription or upgrade.”

