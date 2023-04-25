



Three governments have landed spacecraft on the moon, but no private company has done so in the history of human space exploration.

Japanese companies are trying to change that.

Tokyo-based company ispace launched the lander on a five-month journey to lunar orbit in December.

It was launched on a SpaceX rocket that also carried the United Arab Emirates’ first lunar rover and a toy-like robot from Japan designed to roll through the moon’s gray dust.

On Tuesday, flight controllers will direct the aircraft, dubbed Hakuto (Japanese for white rabbit), to descend from a height of 100km and land.

The 7-foot lander will transport UAE’s small lunar rover and Japanese robots.

The wheels of the UAE rover are fitted with panels designed by the European Space Agency, so when the rover lands it will be the first European technology to make contact with the lunar surface.

“The invitation to contribute to the wheelbase material adhesion and wear detection experiments on the Rashid rover could not be turned down. Planetary Exploration, based at the European Astronaut Center in Germany.

“This is a chance to actually touch the moon and see how the material technologies we are already working on behave in a real lunar environment. We’ll see how it interacts with regolith, as well as withstand the wider lunar conditions.”

Only three governments have successfully landed on the moon: Russia, the United States, and China. An Israeli nonprofit attempted to land him on the moon in 2019, but the spacecraft was destroyed on impact.

Israel still calls the mission an “astonishing success” because it reached the moon and came so close to landing.

The White Rabbit took a long detour to the moon following its launch in December, sending back pictures of Earth along the way.

Ispace designed the hull to use minimal fuel, save money and leave room for cargo. That route was therefore a slow, low-energy route to the Moon, and she flew 1.6 million kilometers from Earth before looping back and crossing the Moon.

By contrast, NASA’s Orion crew capsule and test dummy took five days to reach the moon last November.

The ispace lander aims at the Atlas crater over 87 km in diameter and over 2 km deep in the northeastern part of the moon. With four legs extended, the lander is over 2.3m tall.

