775 disc brakes, 12,000 superbikes, mid-century modern bikepacking bags





Coinciding with this year’s Sea Otter, Cycle Show 2023 brought together some of the UK’s biggest brands in the wholesome setting of London’s Alexandra Palace.

From aero titanium time trial bikes to mid-century modern bikepacking bags, this year’s show really had something for every taste.

New Motion Labs Enduo Cargo drivetrain

This is the first time we’ve seen the New Motion Labs Enduo drivetrain in action.Jack Luke/Our Media

The new Motion Labs Enduo Cargo is a cargo bike specific drivetrain that lasts 3.5x longer than traditional drivetrains.

The drivetrain uses a skip-tooth profile and a 06B-1 chain. These chains are commonly used in industrial environments and, unlike standard bicycle chains, mesh on both sides of the teeth.

The chainrings and cogs use a skip tooth profile.Jack Luke/Our Media

Enduo Cargo drivetrains can only be used with Enviolo, Shimano or Rohloff hub gears.

A complete Enduo Cargo drivetrain costs $216 and can be purchased directly from New Motion Labs. International price is undecided.

professional panties

The new Propane Tyee was on display.Jack Luke/Our Media

Propane showcased their newest Tyee enduro bike at The Cycle Show.

The 160mm-travel enduro bike ticks all the boxes for a game of new MTB bingo. It’s longer, looser and lower, has updated suspension kinematics and internal cable routing (bingo!).

For more information, check out our in-depth news article and our first ride review on our early impressions of Luke Marshall.

Reilly Cycleworks Time Trial Bike

It’s a special bike now.Jack Luke/Our Media

It was impossible to walk past this amazing time trial bike on the Reilly Cycleworks stand without first sighting it.

Like the Reilly Fusion, this bike combines butted titanium tubes with cast titanium components to create an aero-optimized, almost carbon-like silhouette.

Lezyne Mega HB E2000

E-bike headlights are designed to work with the battery in the center of the e-bike.Jack Luke/Our Media

The Lezyne Mega HB E2000 is a new bike light designed to run from the central battery of an e-bike.

A large StVZO compliant central beam is paired with six additional LEDs.

E-bike lights are a growing market for both OEM and aftermarket upgrades, and Lezyne currently offers at least 16 e-bike specific lights.

lowparta gravel bike

The Basso Parta will be launched in 2021. Jack Luke / Our Media

The Basso Palta is a fast carbon gravel race bike.

The bike will go on sale in 2021, but this is the first time we’ve gotten up close and personal with it.

The front end of the bike looks great.Jack Luke/Our Media

The bike looks authentic with its classic seatstays and sleek silhouette, but we especially liked the joint between the downtube and fork crown.

A very nice design that makes the most of Bassos’ signature offset crown. nice stuff.

Braking IN.CA.S 2.0 disc brake

These brakes literally do what it says on the can.Jack Luke/Our Media

These premium disc brakes from Braking have won the highest award for the most literal product name ever.

Brakings IN.CA.S 2.0 brakes mounted on a Forestal Cyon e-bike cost a whopping $775 RRP, priced without rotors or mounts.

For context, a pair of Shimano XTR M9100 brakes set you back just 470 for the pair.

Sturdy Cycles Titanium Crankset, SRAM Red AXS Chainring

Woof is an expensive combo.Jack Luke/Our Media

The Sturdy Cycles Titanium Crankset is custom made, 3D printed and a very beautiful object.

This is the first time we’ve seen 1,300 cranks fitted with SRAMs Red AXS 2x integrated chainrings, including an integrated power meter. premium!

Quintessential Customs Workshop Lucienne Day Inspired Custom Bags and Bikepacking Bikes

This bike looks great leaning against a reclaimed Eames chair.Jack Luke/Our Media

Lucien Day is a British textile designer. Her work defined the contemporary style of the 1950s and her 1960s.

The Quintessential Customs Workshop pays tribute to Days’ work with this custom bikepacking setup.

The Wizard Works bikepacking bag and matching custom Teme frame incorporate a Days work inspired motif that we love.

Mid-century modern design and bikepacking bags? That’s what millennial cyclists dream about.

physics gravity tensor flat shoes

Good for shredding or killing lanes at your local bowling alley.Jack Luke/Our Media

Fiziks Gravita Tensor shoes are available in flat or clip-in options. Both shoes share a neat inner ankle guard that helps protect the sock from grease stains.

A black-and-white version of the flat-pedal shoes you rent at a bowling alley caught my eye.

BMC team machine SLR MPC

Boring or classy? you decide.Jack Luke/Our Media

Most all-black bikes are sinfully boring, but this stealthy BMC Teammachine SLR MPC is the rare exception.

Funky paint and weird specs always get our attention, but there’s still a soft spot for an uncompromising, lust-worthy, fast, stealth fighter-inspired road bike. The bike meets all these criteria.

