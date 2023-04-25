Google Q1 Preview: Stock Could Be Fact-Sold (Downgraded) (NASDAQ:GOOG)





Alex Wong

Introduction and paper

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG, NASDAQ:GOOGL) aka Google stock was relatively recently covered in mid-November 2022. Initially my rating was Neutral, but I became more optimistic and upgraded to “Buy” after the company’s announcement. I thought laying off quite a few employees wasn’t worth much. In my opinion, these cost-cutting measures should have allowed the company to significantly reduce operating costs ahead of a difficult recession period. Since that upgrade, the stock has risen 6.75%, while the S&P 500 Index (SP500) has risen only 2.9% over the same period.

Past articles on Seeking Alpha GOOG stock

The company plans to announce its first quarter 2023 results after the market close on Tuesday, April 25. As is often the case, post-closing price movements may depend on management’s guidance rather than actual results. Taking this fact into account and analyzing Wall Street’s EPS assumptions over the next few years, the market has already priced in all the positives and Google stock will soon face a “selling news” phenomenon. I have a very nasty hunch that it is possible. As is the case with recent Tesla (TSLA) stocks, we just wrote last week. Therefore, I again downgrade my ‘Buy’ rating to ‘Hold’.

why do i think so

We equity analysts explain market trends and idiosyncrasies that can be addressed, some hidden projects of the companies we cover, and show how wrong the market is in its implied expectations. We love to show. This time we decided to see firsthand what the sell-side consensus earnings and Google’s EPS forecasts are like. And how far do you think those estimates are from reality?

But before we look at Google’s pricing numbers, let me explain why it’s important to look at revenue estimates. In theory, investors are supposed to get extraordinary returns (higher returns compared to the S&P 500). For example, four years ago, the market expected Google to earn $2.59 per share in his 2020 fiscal year. That’s a consensus that analysts had calculated well in advance, with data from Seeking Alpha Premium showing him down 1.14% in earnings per share at the time compared to 2019. I was. But Google surprised everyone. For early 2021, the company reported his EPS for fiscal year 2020 at his $2.93. This surprise reached up to 13.18% compared to the consensus. After achieving such massive earnings, many times higher than the 1-3% earnings of 2010-2019, the stock has risen more in the next six months than it did in the last 12 months.

YCharts, author’s note

The powerful stimulus effect of the Fed pumping massive amounts of liquidity into the market has allowed Google and other FANGMAN stocks to grow very quickly and widen their moats in their target markets. Google’s investors, who expected it earlier this year, may, contrary to consensus, double their capital investment within a few months.

But what about today’s consensus forecast? Sell-sides (analysts from various investment banks) expect Google’s fiscal 2023 earnings and EPS to grow 5.59% and 11.2% year-over-year, respectively. Also, over the next two years (FY2024 and FY2025), the effect of existing operating leverage should enable the company to grow his EPS by 19.24% and 19.20% year-over-year, respectively.

Seeking Alpha Premium, Google Stock, Author’s Note

You might ask, “Daniel, what’s wrong here?”

The problem, in my view, is the lack of reasonable upside and the vulnerability of existing estimates to cyclical fluctuations.

Excel, author’s work (seeking alpha data)

Analyst forecasts don’t take into account the volatility of the company’s earnings at all – in the days before COVID, Google was struggling to grow its EPS – but the current consensus is that the company will It will end comfortably and return to the growth trajectory. Several months. I have come to this conclusion for a reason. Take a look at his EPS revised price quarterly in the dark period for Q1 2023 only.

Seeking Alpha data, Google’s EPS revision

After the end of October 2022, forecasts for Q2-Q4 2023 and beyond are only improving. This comes against the backdrop of new signs that a recession is coming (a sharp inversion of the yield curve, a collapse of banks, etc.). Microsoft Corporation’s (MSFT) attempts to carve out some of Google’s search market share also seem to be ignored in these numbers.

In other words, risks to the stock market have increased in recent weeks, and Google stock, which should theoretically take a beating due to its recession-prone business model with historically volatile earnings, is in for a soft landing. rebounded based on expectations for

Data from YCharts

Of course, in today’s market, Google stock is no exception. It seems that Apple Inc. (AAPL) and Netflix, Inc. (NFLX) are doing similar “risk aversion”. This observation only adds to the discomfort. The surge in stock prices of these companies and upward EPS revisions over the past few months have made the recent rally unsustainable. Exaggerated consensus forecasts set a bar of sorts for these companies, and when they fail to hit the bar, they put a huge strain on the stock.

According to a BNP Paribas survey (April 2023, own source), there are early signs today that credit tightening may continue. Market-based measures of financial conditions cannot fully capture tighter lending terms than indicated by traditional indicators. Before the local bank failures, banks had already tightened credit standards, and this tightening has coincided with past recessions. Bank commercial and industrial lending growth slowed in the second half of 2022 and contracted in February 2023. The surge in lending may reflect companies withdrawing their revolving credit facilities ahead of loan withdrawals. This may indicate deterioration rather than complete clearing.

BNP Paribas (April 2023, own source)

If credit conditions tighten further, or remain relatively tight for some time, American businesses will lose credibility to grow. Advertising costs are usually the first operating costs to be reduced, depending on the circumstances. So Google’s revenue vulnerabilities have not yet been factored in by the streets as seen above.

I expect Google’s profit margins to remain under pressure for longer. If I’m right, 19% EPS growth in 2024 and 2025 is out of the question.

YCharts, author’s note

Additionally, Google’s moat prevented other players in the search market from challenging the company’s leadership until 2023. Everything has changed now. Either way, Microsoft has proven to be a stronger competitor than previously thought. In my view, this risk is not yet significant, but it is new per se. What if Google’s market share actually declines by at least 5-8% over the next few years? Is it possible to achieve the same growth rate as before?

Long term (10+ years), I wouldn’t mind owning Google stock. Given the still very optimistic EPS forecast, we’re pleased to see the implied earnings multiple narrow along the way. The TTM price-to-earnings multiple for FY2028 ranges from 23.13x to 10.1x. Even if the EPS forecast were cut in half ($5.29 vs. $10.58), a more realistic 25x multiple would have a price target of $132.25 per share in 2028, about 25% below GOOG’s final closing price. Exceeded. But that’s his CAGR of just 4.54% annually, about the same as what an AA-rated bond can offer today. Yes, we’re assuming EPS is 1/2 of the pricing here, but we’re also assuming the exit multiple is at least 2x.

In any case, Google’s current forecast for EPS has priced in all the positive sentiment for the tech sector since the beginning of the year. At the very least, we expect growth to continue to be much lower. Google’s EPS figures were driven by a high initial base, increased competition, tighter corporate credit terms, and a weakened corporate customer base. In my opinion all these things seem to be overlooked by the market.

thank you for reading!

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://seekingalpha.com/article/4596068-google-q1-preview-the-stock-may-sell-on-facts-rating-downgrade The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos