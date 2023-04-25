Google’s latest climate plan?Skip the grid backlog and mimic





Companies are the biggest driver of new clean energy projects in the US, but many of the projects they fund face years of backlogs to get them connected to the grid. . And even when the power is on, clean power contracts from big companies aren’t necessarily helping to reduce rapidly rising utility bills in the least-affordable communities.

On Monday, Google and clean energy developer EDP Renewables (EDPR) North America announced a new approach to solving these challenges. This is what we call synthetic community solar.

First, we plan to build utility-scale quantities of solar in community solar-sized chunks that can be easily connected to the grid. Second, build these solar projects so that at least 10% of the revenues will flow to at least 25,000 high energy load households, including those located in the communities that host the solar farms themselves.

Under the plan, EDPR NA Distributed Generation, developer of the distributed solar sector, will build a 500 MW solar portfolio across approximately 80 community-scale projects in 13 state territories served by grid operator PJM. I am asking you to Google will use its solar power to advance its goal of 24/7 clean energy by 2030, with a focus on cleaning up the energy consumption of its Ohio data centers.

The initiative has an important environmental justice component. At least one-third of solar projects will be built in low- and middle-income communities, creating jobs and tax revenues in addition to reducing energy costs. Richard Dovere, Chief Investment Officer of EDPR NA Distributed Generation, said Google and EDPR will announce target communities in the coming months.

He said the structure could help extend the benefits of community solar projects to those who have been left behind, including lower bills and improved local economies.

Yesenia Rivera, executive director of Energy Allies, the nonprofit arm of community solar company Solstice, said she was cautiously optimistic that Google and the EDPR approach could deliver the promised benefits to the community. rice field.

Every community is different and has different needs, she said. The fact that each of these projects are tailored to the needs of these communities is a good thing.

And once Google and EDPR do it, other companies and clean energy developers can follow suit, said Amanda Peterson Corio, global head of data center energy at Google. We can bring in other developers and give other companies who may not know how to do this directly a playbook to do it themselves.

How Google and EDPR’s Synthetic Community Solar partnership works. (Google) Community Solar-Like Model Overcoming Community Solar Barriers

The Google and EDPRs program works similarly to the Community Solar Program. It allows developers to build small projects and sell electricity to individual subscribers to pay a portion of their utility bills.

Community solar programs now exist in 22 states and Washington, DC, with a growing number of functional requirements and incentives targeted at low-income customers and disadvantaged communities.

However, as Peterson Corio points out, a significant portion of the 30 million US households face high energy pressures, many of whom are black, Hispanic, and Native American, and the economic benefits of a clean energy transition. are excluded from A utility-led community solar program.

More than half of the states, including Ohio, Pennsylvania, and the PJM states of West Virginia, have no community solar programs at all.

Michelle Moore, CEO of Groundswell, a community solar development nonprofit based in Washington, DC, said: , is an important innovation.

That’s the 50-state market for community solar in the United States, she said. There is more than one way to do community solar. There are many ways to do community solar.

Even many states that have passed local solar laws, such as Illinois, Maryland and New Jersey’s PJM states, often place limits on how much new solar is eligible, Dovere said. I’m here. The caps on these programs tend to lead to boom-bust cycles in which local solar developers find they can’t continue until they approve their projects or the state again expands funding for the programs, he said. He said.

In contrast, EDPR and Google’s methods can effectively and collectively generate economic returns for community solar, Dovere said. This structure works only in areas with highly competitive wholesale markets like PJM, but these markets serve about two-thirds of the US population. And those areas don’t have to wait for the next community solar tariff to come out.

Enterprise Clean Energy Workarounds for Interconnect Congestion

Dividing a 500-megawatt solar portfolio into 80 or so individual small projects is also a way around a significant barrier to the expansion of clean energy in the United States, Dovere says, according to years of mutual support. Talked about the backlog of connections.

PJM faces more backlogs than any other U.S. grid operator, with more than 250 gigawatts of clean energy queuing, according to data from the Department of Energy’s Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory.

