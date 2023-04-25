Samsung Innovation Campus Learner Spotlight: Perla Villarreal





Underscoring our commitment to educating and empowering the next generation of diverse innovators, Samsung Electronics America will launch its second annual Samsung Innovation Campus in the United States in November 2022. Gain practical education in emerging technologies and enhance your employment prospects. And the 2023 cohort is in the middle of an artificial intelligence course rooted in problem-based learning (PBL).

Artificial intelligence (AI) is estimated to contribute a potential $15.7 trillion to the global economy by 2030, according to a PwC study, but there are significant challenges related to the diversity of people programming the technology itself. I have. The World Economic Forum notes that about 78% of AI professionals globally are men. With the growing focus on AI and the accelerating pace of investment, the gender gap in this area could create a very unfair future, both economically and for the industry. As such, it is imperative to support the inclusion of different genders in AI design and development, as well as race, ethnicity, orientation, identity, age, and ability. This inevitably changes existing biases and minimizes the potential for discrimination by AI systems.

The Samsung Innovation Campus Learner series invites several artificial intelligence course participants like Perla Villarreal to share their perspectives on why they are pursuing AI through their programs and the need to make the industry more gender diverse. I requested.

My name is Perla Villarreal. As her 30-year-old first-generation American and Latina from Houston, Texas, I attended her Samsung Innovation Campus. As a technology consultant, I strongly believe that AI skills are an important tool that should be included in your toolkit. When working with clients and understanding their business needs, it’s important to understand the many possible approaches to designing the right solution, and AI should be one of them.

I’m currently in my 6th month of a 7 month program and I’m particularly enjoying the course on AI Ethics. Because AI ethics is still in its infancy and is a very important, interesting and complex area. I believe that ethics must be built into the design and development process from the very beginning of AI creation. As with many complex and evolving ecosystems of practices and guidelines, there is no silver bullet. Progress requires consistent feedback, growth, and end-user interaction.

Samsung’s decision to address gender diversity in AI by offering courses to women aged 17 to 35 across the United States is an incredible first step in the right direction. As a woman in tech, I hear a lot about pipeline issues. The argument is that there aren’t enough women in the industry to choose from. This program and cohort prove otherwise. There are so many women in this cohort who are eager to grow and ultimately improve in this area. AI comes with many ethical implications and unprecedented debates that need to be led by a diverse group of people, including our own, including women and Latinos.

Ultimately, my goal is to use the knowledge I gained from the Samsung Innovation Campus program as a starting point to become a better and more responsible engineer. Whatever your career, we believe AI will be a tool worth understanding.

