I wish I hadn’t bought the Google Pixel 7 Pro





As someone who writes about smartphones, tablets, and other smart devices in my day job, it’s no surprise that friends and family come to me for advice on which smartphone to buy. Over the years my advice has been pretty much the same. “Buy a Google Pixel”. They are reliable, close to iPhones on Android, and have absolutely amazing cameras. They’re a slam-dunk of recommendations, and I’ve been recommending Google’s range of smartphones to my closest and dearest for years.

That’s why it’s hard for me to admit this, but after about six months of using my new Pixel phone, I think I’m finally ready to face the truth. . Because you’ve lost faith in Google.

I fell in love with the old Pixel Digital Trends

The history of my Pixel series goes back nowhere. I adored the original Google Pixel and Pixel 2, but it wasn’t until the Pixel 3 series that I got a chance to get my dirty gloves on Google’s smartphone line. The Google Pixel 3a XL was my first his Pixel and the absolute coker of smartphones. The Pixel 3a XL could have been a mid-range smartphone, but you couldn’t tell from its performance. It runs smoothly to this day despite the more modest hardware.

It certainly wasn’t the best looking or feeling smartphone, even at the time.The top and bottom bezels are thick and made of plastic. Looking ahead to 2023, it’s certainly prehistoric, but the Pixel 3a XL’s strengths lie in other areas. As with other of his Pixel smartphones, the camera was very good. Even today, the single 12.2-megapixel lens is powerful, and what it lacks in wide-angle and telephoto options it makes up for in incredible software tricks like Super Res Zoom and Night Sight. The backbone that defines most Pixel cameras to this day is present in the Pixel 3a XL, meaning it’s aged nicely.

But best of all was the battery life. The Pixel 3 was notorious for its annoyingly short battery life, but the Pixel 3a series sidestepped it well. The Pixel 3a XL straight up put an end to my battery anxiety by consistently delivering 1+ day battery life even with heavy use. This was the first mobile phone that I didn’t have to worry about running out of power before.

Years later, it’s still my favorite smartphone I’ve used, and as far as I’m concerned, it’s the pinnacle of Google’s Pixel line. But looking back, I’ve never had a similar experience with the Pixel 7 Pro, so the differences between the Pixel 3a and its flagship cousin should probably have been a cautionary tale.

Death by 1000 Cuts Joe Maring/Digital Trends

The Google Pixel 7 Pro is a great smartphone. The camera is exceptional, the battery life is solid, and since I’m not a mobile gamer, I’ve never experienced the heat build-up that Joe Maring pointed out in his Pixel 7 Pro review. , because it’s important to note that my problem with the Pixel 7 Pro is not hardware related. Instead, they came from somewhere deeper and more insidious: software.

This was flagged in Maring’s review of the device, which caused a number of bugs when trying to use the phone multiple times. But those issues were inconsistent, and Andy Boxall’s experience with his Pixel 7 Pro was nothing like Maring’s. My time with the Pixel 7 Pro started in line with the Boxall experience: there were a few minor bugs, but nothing to ruin an otherwise enjoyable device .

Like an avalanche, several small snowflakes piled up to form a much larger one.

The first issue that actually caused me problems was with the Wi-Fi connection. Occasionally my internet connection would drop and show as connected, but nothing connected until I manually restarted the phone’s network by going into network and internet settings. kept happening. But if it had stopped there, I could have lived with it.

But, of course, it wasn’t.

Swiping up to exit the app may not recognize the phone. Swiping back to the app sometimes crashes the app back to the home page. Opening the recent apps list twice often causes the list to move to the far end for no apparent reason. One time during a reboot the phone went black and stayed for 5 minutes so I thought the phone was completely blocked. Recently when I unlock it it started working and it takes a few seconds to unlock. That’s enough time to notice that it’s moving slowly. This is a $900 flagship smartphone that can be a struggle to unlock.

Joe Mulling/Digital Trends

But the worst problem isn’t really a bug. When you lock your Pixel phone, you’ll see cool visual animations, a black display, and a pressed power button. When unlocked, it will return from the button. is not it cool? Not a very significant issue, but the screen doesn’t lock while the animation is running.

If you’re like me, click the button and immediately put your phone in your pocket. The animation alone means you have enough time to accidentally tap the screen when you put it away. So many times I accidentally muted a podcast. It’s downright infuriating.

This is not a bug but an oversight, but an obvious one that should have been fixed by now. This is even worse if Lift to wake is triggered when the phone is closed and the lock screen is left open. Oh, good luck, I now have more chances to accidentally tap the screen on my way to my pocket.

Each problem is small, really negligible. By itself, it’s not a problem. But together? Combined, their powers make all these little, insignificant bugs… Captain Frustration! Even the most casual use of my phone involves navigating small annoyances, and it doesn’t take long for at least one to show up and make my day slightly, slightly worse. I can feel my soul hurt a little every time a swipe fails to register or doesn’t unlock.If Good Omens’ Crowley designed phone software, this would be it.

This is compounded by some classic Google issues. Google Chromecast is still very buggy, often forgetting it’s in a house that hasn’t moved in years, or claiming it can’t find your phone on the same Wi-Fi network. I was hoping this wasn’t the case with Pixel phones, given the close link with Google Home. But no, the same frustrating problem is there, completely destroying any goodwill I had for Google’s hardware.

Samsung is doing it well Christine Romero-Chan/Digital Trends

It’s such a shame that Android owners struggle to make their products work properly. But what’s even more embarrassing is that someone else is doing just fine.Samsung is now the unofficial ruler of Android smartphones, with software from Google that Google can only dream of. I was very critical of using the Galaxy Note 20, but I didn’t find it lacking software at all. If anything, the Note 20 was the exact opposite of the Pixel 7 Pro. Great software wrapped in pretty bad hardware.

It’s ironic that I admired the Pixel 7 Pro at the time of writing that article. But the key factor to note here is what Samsung learned from its mistakes. The latest Galaxy S23 phones are (predictably) good. The $450 Galaxy A54 is great, but the $200 Galaxy A14 5G is also a great phone. In contrast, the Google Pixel 6 series also suffered from software bugs. Even his Pixels before that were rarely perfect, and almost always had certain impediments or bugs that prevented them from being truly great smartphones.

Google can still get me back Joe Maring/Digital Trends

If you’re reading this, don’t worry Google. you can still get me back Not all is completely lost and our relationship has been rocking lately, but I know we can go back to the beautiful place we were a few years ago. Are you cutting out your work for?

Google should spend a lot of time fixing these bugs, but really should also consider whether fixing Android 13 is worth it. Android 14 is just around the corner. Most Pixel devices suffering from Android 13 will upgrade to Android 14 anyway, so should Google prefer newer Androids over older ones? Absolutely. There’s no point in patching older Android versions if they’re just as buggy.

Don’t get me wrong, I would like to see some of the existing bugs patched, but mostly as a gesture of goodwill and primarily as a way for Google to become aware of the problem and take action to fix it. This is so that you can be sure that you are taking But I hope Android 14 is the update that restores my faith in the Pixel brand. If not? Well, it’s hard to imagine myself getting excited about the Pixel 8 later this year.

