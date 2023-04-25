NHS Scots staff survey identifies key areas for innovation





In response to an independent poll commissioned by NHS partner InnoScot Health, surveyed Scottish health workers believe that big data and analytics, digital apps and remote monitoring will help improve health services. We believe this is an important area of ​​focus.

Scotland’s chief health scientist, Professor Anna Dominikzak, said the response shows that staff are keen to identify, develop and tap into their integration.

A total of 88% said big data and analytics, which use collected data to uncover hidden patterns and correlations to enable better decision-making and more efficient care delivery, are of the utmost importance to future NHS Scotland innovations. ranked as one of the hottest areas.

Digital apps, at 88%, provide information to patients, providers and researchers, monitor patients in real time, and collect community and clinical health data. NHS Scotland employees focus on more.

Remote monitoring, a method of healthcare delivery that utilizes the latest advances in information technology to collect patient data outside the traditional healthcare setting, trails closely at 86%.

Equally represented in the survey are the now well-established advancements in telemedicine technology, allowing video or telephone appointments between patients and healthcare professionals.

Results provide a snapshot of the views of medical and social care staff. They were collected by an online questionnaire and data were collected between 3 October 2022 and he 4 November 2022, yielding a total of 602 eligible responses.

The survey found that NHS staff with 11 to 20 years of experience are most likely (93%) to think that remote monitoring should be a future focus.

Additionally, those in the Health Sciences Services Staff group category (89%) believe that the application of artificial intelligence, machine learning (ML) algorithms and other cognitive technologies in healthcare settings should be an important future focus. most likely (89%).

The same previous survey revealed that 9 out of 10 survey respondents believe innovation is needed to improve NHS Scotland services and help tackle the pandemic backlog. became.

Furthermore, nearly two-thirds (64%) of NHS staff consider themselves to be healthcare innovators and have ideas for improving the NHS, which is currently facing its most difficult times. increase. One in six of her respondents clearly believes this to be quite true.

Professor Dame Anna Dominiczak said:

From the more detailed picture that ethical big data and analytics can provide, to the reassurance that digital apps and remote monitoring can provide both patients and NHS staff, this research is an unquestionable support for innovation-driven change. It shows that you have a desire.

NHS Scotland employees say using innovation to work smarter and do more with less is a key way to reduce waiting lists and improve patient outcomes clearly agree with

Staff also believe that a more comprehensive picture of patient health would lead to better outcomes.

“They see this as providing a gateway to a more proactive approach to health care, including the ability to detect, anticipate and treat potential problems early, saving time and valuable NHS resources. recognizing.

In other words, when a leading culture of innovation combined with deep insight into the workforce, the message is clear: they are powerful facilitators of an improved NHS Scotland.

Graham Watson, Executive Chair of InnoScot Health, said:

This provides ample evidence of an innovation-enabled workforce willing to participate in improving services for both patients and staff, including opportunities to use unique insights and ideas to drive change. To do.

The possibilities are endless: reduce current challenges, empower patients to manage their healthcare journey, and gain critical insight into new diagnostic possibilities.

