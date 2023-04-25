New GT sensor saves 600g with carbon seatstays





GT has announced a new line of Sensor trail bikes with updated geometry, internal cable routing and updated linkage tuned suspension.

The trail bike comes in two variants, Sensor and Sensor ST.

The sensor can be used with a carbon frame with 140mm of travel and a 150mm fork. Or an aluminum frame with 130mm rear travel and a 140mm fork. All models use 29-inch wheels.

Prices start at $2,200/$2,300 for the GT Sensor Sport and $3,400/$3,800 for the carbon-framed Sensor Carbon Elite.

According to GT, the Sensor ST features progressive geometry and is aimed at those who enjoy all-day adventures and those looking for a playful, responsive ride. The rear suspension is 120mm and the suspension fork is 140mm.

The GT Sensor ST is only available with a carbon frame, starting at $3,350/$3,900 for elite-level builds and priced at $4,000/$5,000 for the top Pro.

No carbon seatstays and no flip chip

Unlike its predecessor, the rear end is equipped with carbon seatstays. GT

According to GT, the Sensors carbon frame is 600g lighter than before, and the trail bike now features carbon seatstays and a redesigned front triangle.

The bike still has aluminum chainstays with full-length rubberized protectors that are said to minimize chain noise on descents.

The outgoing GT sensor, which appeared to have been removed from the new frameset, featured a flip chip that allowed adjustment of the bike’s head angle and bottom bracket height.

Cables are routed inside the carbon frame. GT

The new carbon frame features tube-in-tube internal cable routing, which is said to make cable routing easier as the ports are connected through the frame.

All models are equipped with a rubber frame protector to protect the downtube from damage when skating over rocks.

The new sensor frame features SRAM’s universal derailleur hanger and is compatible with SRAM’s new T-type transmission.

Shape variation

The carbon frame bike has 140mm of rear travel. GT

Unlike previous models, the new GT sensor travels differently depending on the frame material.

The carbon bike features a slacker head angle of 65 degrees compared to the 65.5 degrees found on aluminum models, which remains the same as the previous generation.

Reach measurements have increased across all bikes, with the midsize frameset growing from 100mm to 455mm for carbon frames and 50mm to 450mm for aluminum frames.

GT Sensor carbon frame geometry GT Sensor alloy frame geometry GT Sensor ST carbon frame geometry GT Sensor ST carbon

The GT Sensor is intended for trail and downcountry riding. GT

According to GT, the Sensor ST Carbon is made for riders looking for a playful and responsive ride.

The 120mm bike has 10mm less rear travel than the standard sensor. This is said to improve efficiency, responsiveness and agility.

GT says the bike’s linkage-tuned suspension has been remixed to favor pedaling.

The geometry of the bike also differs from the standard Sensor ST. It features a 65.4 degree head angle and 460mm longer reach compared to sensor carbon.

Also, the steep 77.4-degree seat tube angle puts your weight on top of the cranks for easier climbing.

GT sensor specs and price GT sensor sports

The entry-level bike is equipped with a GT DropKick dropper post. GT

Forks: RockShox Recon Silver, 140mm Shocks: X-Fusion 02 Pro RL Drivetrain: Microshift Advent X Brakes: Tektro M275 Wheels: WTB STX i25 (rims), Formula (hubs) Tires: WTB Breakout Price: 2,200/$2,300 GT Sensor Comp

The Comp build comes with upgraded suspension in the form of Fox shocks and Marzocchi forks. GT

Forks: Marzocchi Bomber Z2, 140mm Shocks: Fox DPS Performance Drivetrain: SRAM SX Eagle Brakes: Tektro M745 Wheels: WTB ST i30 (rims), Formula (hubs) Tires: Maxxis Minion DHF (front), Maxxis Dissector (rear) : 2,500/$2,600 GT Sensor Carbon Elite

The Sensor Carbon Elite features a coil shock. GT

Forks: Marzocchi Bomber Z2, 150mm Shocks: Marzocchi Bomber CR Coil Drivetrain: SRAM SX Eagle Brakes: TRP Slate T4 Wheels: WTB ST i30 (rims), Formula (hubs) Tires: Continental Kryptotal Price: 3,400/$3,800 GT Sensor Carbon Pro

The Sensor Pro rolls on Continental rubber. GT

Fork: RockShox Lyrik Select +, 150mm Shock: RockShox Super Deluxe Select + Drivetrain: SRAM GX Eagle Brakes: SRAM Code R Wheels: WTB KOM Trail i30 (rims), Formula (hubs) Tires: Continental Kryptotal Price: 4,200/$4,950 GT Sensor Carbon Pro LE

The top-end Pro LE model features a Lyrik fork and SRAM X01 groupset. GT

Forks: RockShox Lyrik Ultimate, 150mm Shocks: RockShox Super Deluxe Ultimate Drivetrain: SRAM X01 Eagle Brakes: SRAM Code RSC Wheels: WTB KOM Trail i30 (rims), Formula (hubs) Tires: Continental Kryptotal Price: 5,000/$5,750 GT Sensor ST carbon elite

GT has updated its logo and is the first bike with a redesigned sensor.GT

Forks: Marzocchi Bomber Z2, 140mm Shocks: Fox DPS Performance Drivetrain: SRAM SX Eagle Brakes: SRAM Guide T Wheels: WTB ST i25 (rims), Formula (hubs) Tires: Maxxis Dissector (front), Maxxis Rekon (rear) : 3,350/$3,900 GT Sensor ST Carbon Pro

The Sensor ST Pro features a RockShox Pike fork and Deluxe Select+ rear shock. GT

Fork: RockShox Pike Select +, 150mm Shock: RockShox Super Deluxe Select + Drivetrain: SRAM GX Eagle Brakes: SRAM G2 RSC Wheels: WTB KOM Trail i27 (rims), Formula (hub) Tires: Maxxis Dissector (front), Maxxis Rekon (Rear) Price: 4,000/$5,000

