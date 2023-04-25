German legalization for innovation in consumption and cultivation technology





Earlier this month, Germany’s federal minister held a press conference to provide details on the country’s plans to legalize adult cannabis.

Germany’s legalization plan includes allowing private ownership, cultivation and consumption, with non-profit cannabis clubs serving as the first platform for access to legal cannabis.

Ultimately, Germany will also implement a regional cannabis commerce pilot program, although many details about the pilot program are still pending and will be part of the second phase of the legalization plan.

The looming home-grown boom

It’s hard to say exactly how many adults in Germany will grow their own cannabis for adult use after cannabis is legalized, but relevant data from Canada can provide some insight. can.

About 10% of Canadian cannabis consumers are engaged in home cultivation, according to a study conducted in Canada in 2022 by researchers associated with various leading institutions.

This statistic, coupled with an estimated cannabis use rate in Germany (8.8% of the population), could result in hundreds of thousands of legal home growers in Germany in the near future.

In addition to coming up with tips and hacks for home growers to grow at home and possibly sharing them widely online, inventors and innovators are no doubt working around the clock to bring to market the next great home grown. You will come up with a technological breakthrough. .

personal consumption technology

A perfect storm is currently brewing in Germany at the forefront of consumer technology. The country already serves as the birthplace of one of Volcano’s all-time largest cannabis consumption devices.

Additionally, consumers will have more access to legal cannabis than ever before, and with the launch of non-profit clubs, there will be more places than ever to legally consume cannabis outside the home.

Could Germany become the epicenter of new cannabis tech?

Given Germany’s long history as one of the most technologically innovative countries on the planet, there is no doubt that the next few years will see new consumer devices coming out of Germany that will disrupt the industry.

Learn more at ICBC Berlin

The flagship event of the International Cannabis Business Conferences (ICBC) will take place June 29-30 in Berlin.

See the latest in cannabis science and technology on full display at the conference. His ICBC in Berlin is Europe’s largest cannabis B2B event and trade fair.

With cannabis leaders from over 80 countries attending and with so much going on in Germany right now, the conference is a must for anyone serious about making it in the German industry, as well as those who want to be successful on the continent. It is a must-see for those who are thinking about it. international level.

Buy your tickets today before the event sells out!

Johnny Green is Media and Content Director for the International Cannabis Business Conference and has been blogging about cannabis since January 2010.

Show all posts

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://cannatechtoday.com/german-legalization-will-spur-innovation-in-consumption-and-cultivation-technology/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos