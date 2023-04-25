Canadian and French Governments Establish New Joint Commission on Science, Technology and Research





Committee to strengthen research cooperation between the two countries

OTTAWA, ON, April 24, 2023

Solving the world’s most pressing challenges requires the best people working together. Through open and collaborative research partnerships with like-minded nations, Canada cements its leadership position on the world stage, supporting discoveries and innovations that help Canadians and people around the world thrive. .

Today, together with Sylvie Retailault, French Minister for Higher Education and Research, H.E. announced the establishment of a joint committee between France. in Science, Technology and Innovation (STI). The Commission encourages the identification of thematic priorities for French-Canadian cooperation at STI and provides new opportunities for Canadian and French researchers and innovators to work together to find evidence-based solutions to global challenges. promotes it.

The Joint Committee, co-chaired by Canada’s Chief Science Advisor Dr. Mona Nemer and Dr. Claire Giry, Director of Research and Innovation at the French Ministry of Higher Education and Research, officially launches its activities today and discusses how to support it held a meeting for It is a bilateral study on emerging technologies such as quantum science and artificial intelligence and has been identified as a top priority research area. The Commission also held workshops and heard from experts from both countries in the areas of pandemic preparedness, quantum science, artificial intelligence and the energy transition.

To help foster collaboration, the Natural Sciences and Engineering Research Council of Canada (NSERC) and the French National Research Agency (ANR) are also today creating a framework to support new and existing collaborations between researchers in both countries. formed a partnership for Enable joint calls for proposals to be initiated in priority areas identified by the Commission. NSERC and ANR plan to launch an initial call for proposals sometime next year.

“Canada and France will continue to foster greater cooperation in science, technology and innovation through the work of the new Joint Commission. Together, our two countries will have opportunities for researchers, innovators and businesses to partner on projects that will shape our economies.” François Philippe Champagne Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry

“Canada and France are important partners in the fields of science, technology and innovation. Strengthening our partnership will enable Canadian researchers, entrepreneurs and technology leaders to take their transformative ideas to new heights and market them globally. Honorable Mary Ng, Minister of International Trade, Export Promotion, Small Business and Economic Development

“Canada is a country with a historically strong partnership with France. The bond of friendship is that many of us know or have positive experience of professional cooperation with Canada. Of course, strategic links in many fields, including higher education and research.This first meeting of the Joint Committee on Science, Technology and Innovation will strengthen cooperation in strategic fields such as quantum science and artificial intelligence. I would like to thank the Minister of Champagne, Global Affairs of Canada, and the team of two co-chairmen of this Joint Committee, Dr. Mona Nemer and Dr. , will preside over future developments in the fields of global health, energy and oceans.

The Joint Committee includes a Strategic Council intended to meet every six months to discuss research collaboration priorities and opportunities.

Joint Committee members also coordinate thematic workshops to explore opportunities for bilateral cooperation in specific research areas. The Joint Committee will regularly identify priority areas for both countries while facilitating partnerships across research areas.

Today’s announcement builds on Canada’s strong ties with France and upholds the 1965 agreement between the two countries on scientific cooperation and technology partnerships.

Academic institutions in Canada and France work closely together, with hundreds of agreements between higher education institutions.

