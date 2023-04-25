African Fashion International Celebrates 15 Years of Fashion





The 15th edition of Cape Town Fashion Week (CTFW) by African Fashion International takes place at the Cape Town International Convention Center from March 23-25, 2023, setting Mother City on fire. Enjoy a variety of snacks, from cash bars to complimentary gin bars.

Now in its 15th year of conception, AFI provides a platform for designers to showcase their talents. The Fastrack program was the brainchild of Dr. Precious Motsepe and has provided outstanding talent such as Thebe Magugu and Rich Mnisi. Aviue Bontsa helped pop-up her store, explaining that AFI is an inclusive initiative that welcomes designers of all skill levels.

More specifically, the AFI Fastrack program is a recruitment program that sources students from fashion institutions across South Africa, and based on their entries, finalists are selected to showcase their range. These finalists are mentored and provided with skills to prepare them for the fashion industry as a whole.

Precious Motsepe introduced last year’s winner, Shameera Moodley, to speak to the finalists and explain her journey and the opportunities the platform has given her. One of her highlights was that she was given the opportunity to visit her UAE and exhibit internationally. Her series ‘Laani Raani’, made from offcuts and recycled fabrics, certainly didn’t come close to ‘homemade’. Luxurious fabrics such as satin, brocade, silk, and natural materials fused with meticulous design, and artful silhouettes were the perfect recipe for pure excellence. proved that

All designers who exhibited their collections were exhibited in the foyer, and guests were given the opportunity to view and purchase the range in their assigned pop-up store. sales staff explained to customers the concept behind each range.

highlight

Day 1 was dominated by House of Nala, which included a beautiful rich red velor fabric, in silhouette a mid-length Empire-style dress, cape finished with beautiful black fur trim and a pearl necklace and appliqué. This included coats. Menswear showcased more relaxed silhouettes, including bouclé bombers and jogger sets, placement printed tees and dungarees.

Cape Town’s Temple Boys entertained the crowd before K Moraba and Collective showcased their exquisite tailoring. Pops of color, such as rich camel, were anchored in black, white and rust. Soft, feminine silhouettes dominated, including bell sleeves, bustier pant sets and form-fitting dresses.

Chip O’Neal rounded out the evening with a combo of natural fabrics, including neutral denim with handcrafted details and embroidery, tie-dye, striped linen and patch appliqué detail.

DJ and producer DJ Zinhle kept the crowd entertained as she closed out the night.

The second day was attended by Alia Bare, Malondie Kaylaamiel and Gvilint, and highlights included Imprint, who accompanied the showcase with a group of African dancers and singers. The designs were equally breathtaking and included signature prints with hats, scarves and bright shoes worn by the woman, cape-style dresses and maxi bells on her sleeves. was an important silhouette of a woman. This series is a declaration of “Postcards of Africa”, a call to all of us to know who we are, to go home wherever we are, and to remember those less fortunate who have their homes.

The talented Young Stanna completely changed the atmosphere when he lifted the crowd up with his charisma and energy.

Another standout was Kat Van Duinen. Her playful scenes sport her silhouettes such as exaggerated puffed sleeves, ruffled her dresses, balloon skirts, fabrics such as flirty lace, gorgeous taffeta, Lurex her fabrics, and bold colors. , provided the perfect juxtaposition of fun and sophistication.

Saturday’s show included Hugo Flear, Scalo, Otiz Seflo and Taibo Bacar.

Overall, the underlying trend for all designers was to celebrate femininity and masculinity. The airy silhouette, which fits the feminine figure, is finished with cascading sleeves, exaggerated hemlines, ruffles, and statement shoes and hats.

Prints were African variations, clashing and abstract, but also full of interesting fabrics and details such as hand-embroidered fringes and unfinished appliqués. It was characterized by silhouettes, masculinity and strength.

The showcase was just breathtaking. Every year African Fashion International makes leaps and bounds and this year was no exception. I can’t wait to see what the future holds for African designers.

For more information on how to exhibit, please visit https://africanfashioninternational.com/.

