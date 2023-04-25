Google Authenticator App Now Syncs 2FA Codes Across Devices





One of the most effective ways to protect your online accounts from being hacked is to enable two-factor authentication. Security measures known as 2FA or multi-factor authentication often require you to enter a numeric code in addition to your username and password. So even if someone gets your password, they can’t get into your account without the sign-in code.

For years, security experts have recommended using authenticator apps to generate these codes. Just scan her QR code for the service you want to enable 2FA on and the app will generate a new login code about every 30 seconds. This week, Google gave his 2FA app, Google Authenticator, a much-needed overhaul.

Google redesigned Authenticator to make it less cumbersome, and added one useful new tool in the process. It’s the ability to sync your sign-in codes to your Google account and various phones and tablets. This basically means that your Instagram, Gmail, or Reddit 2FA code, plus any other accounts you have enabled, will be backed up. This tweak greatly reduces the burden of switching devices if the phone on which the 2FA code is stored is lost or stolen, and may even prevent you from being completely locked out of some accounts. increase.

Authenticator’s one-time code was only stored on one device, so if that device was lost, users could no longer use Authenticator to sign in to the service they had set up for 2FA. Christian Brand is a Group Product Manager at Google. , wrote in a blog post announcing the change. According to Brand, the sync feature has been one of his most requested features since the launch of his Authenticator app in 2010. This change better protects users from lockouts and allows services to rely on users maintaining access, improving both convenience and security.

Synchronization of Google authentication codes is now done through your Google account. This feature is available in the latest iOS and Android versions of the Google app. Authenticator gives you the option to use the app with your Google login. If you select this option, your Google profile will appear next to the sync icon in the top right corner of the app. After setting up sync on my phone, I downloaded Authenticator on my iPad and when I logged in, the code appeared. You also have the option to continue using Google Authenticator without logging into your Google account.

Jake Moore, Global Security Advisor at security firm ESET, has been locked out of authenticator apps before and knows the frustration of trying to log back into all your accounts when you don’t have access to your sign-in code. says that Upgrading phones has gotten easier over the years with cloud storage, but authentication apps were slow and insecure, Moore said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wired.com/story/google-authenticator-app-sync-phones/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos