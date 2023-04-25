Which technical jobs are most susceptible to automation?





Automation is constant. Basic automation automates simple, rudimentary tasks. But as AI becomes more powerful and versatile, jobs once thought safe for automation may be in danger of disappearing forever.

Kevin Beasley, CIO of ERP software provider VAI, says employers can save time and money by investing in automation, especially IT. The CIO is now looking to his stack of technologies that not only improve efficiency through automation, but also allow IT teams to focus on innovative projects that improve business outcomes, he explains. Meanwhile, many companies are facing a shortage of his IT talent. Automation helps bridge the gap by eliminating routine tasks, allowing IT leaders to focus on existing skilled talent without increasing labor costs.

The question of which IT jobs will be eliminated next by automation is nothing new. For example, Jeremy Kushner, an adviser to IT support firm BACS Consulting Group, says that over the past few years, businesses have automated many of the tools used to maintain applications and operating software.We are also automating [network] monitoring and alerting. Machine learning tools and algorithms are now opening new doors by automating predictive network maintenance and fraud detection tasks.

most vulnerable

The IT operations tasks most susceptible to automation are related to routine tasks such as first-time help/service desk calls, data center operations, technical problem-solving specialists, and software testing, according to technology research firm ISG. Partner Ola Chowning said. The biggest benefit of automation, she points out, is quality. In operations, automation and cognitive enable the ability to learn from previous similar events, analyze them, and apply the most probable actions to resolve the event much more quickly and reliably. [technology] Application.

Chatbots are taking over many assistance/service desks, while AI-driven automation is rapidly reducing the work of help desk agents, according to Chawning. Similarly, the growth of cloud-based infrastructure at the enterprise level in data center operations for monitoring and installation/deployment, and the use of automation with AI and ML at the platform level, especially in the cloud, has seen many current It will pose a threat to your work. holder. Testers will be able to run much more sophisticated, much faster and more accurate code with both simple automation like RPA and test automation tools powered by AI and ML applied. , predicts that the job market will continue to dry up.

Software developers, especially web development and basic coding professionals, may also start to find their jobs falling victim to automation in the next few years. Diana Mingels, Head of Machine Learning at Kensho Technologies, S&Ps AI, said the rise of low-code and no-code development platforms will allow non-technical users to create and manage her website and her work without the need for specialized IT skills. Web applications can be created easily. innovation hub. Moreover, recent advances in large-scale language models trained on vast amounts of publicly available code have made it possible to write code based on a description of purpose provided in the form of natural language. . She cites her GitHub Copilot as an example of such a tool.

Kushner says his company recently used ChatGPT to successfully create and enhance application solution outlines. After ChatGPT created the overview and key steps, he asked him to create and export the code, and he explained that it was a success. This did not require an individual with scripting or coding experience. Even non-technical staff could do it.

on the bright side

The good news about automation is that it tends to open up high-demand job opportunities in related fields, not just automation itself. For service desk agents and data center operations personnel, proficiency with chatbots and data center automation tools creates excellent migration opportunities, he said. In addition to learning often simple drag-and-drop technology, knowledge of your current role is required. No coding is required in most cases.

Chawning observes that automation as a career path itself is expanding. These automated cognitive techniques continue to expand in functionality, so that once a skill is mastered in one area, it can be easily extended to another. This is good.

come next

Today, automation is primarily aimed at routine tasks. Within a few years, Mingels predicts, automation will transform highly skilled professions such as software engineers and data scientists.

Ultimately, Mingels says IT professionals are responsible for their own growth and development. To adapt to a very rapidly changing IT landscape, she points out, we need to be aware and prepared to learn and teach others.

Mingels believes that every automation decision should be accompanied by a plan that describes how existing jobs will be upskilled or reskilled. She also feels there is a need for new educational tracks and strategies to provide young professionals with the right knowledge for her rapidly evolving IT job market and to ensure that teaching is responsive to change. increase.

Mingels advises IT professionals to face automation head-on. What can you contribute beyond your current responsibilities?

What to read next:

Can Artificial Intelligence Become a Leader in IT Teams?

How synthetic data can help train AI and maintain privacy

Google Cloud unveils AI tool to streamline pre-approval

Tech layoffs: The bursting of the COVID tech bubble

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.informationweek.com/big-data/which-tech-jobs-are-most-vulnerable-to-automation- The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos