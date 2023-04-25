Japanese private spacecraft appears to have failed in historic moon landing attempt





Japan’s Hakuto-R lander appears to have fallen short of its goal of making history today (April 25th).

Operated by Tokyo-based company ispace, the robot Hakuto-R was set to become the first private spacecraft to soft-land on the moon, and the first Japanese-made vehicle.

But that didn’t seem to happen, as ispace lost contact with Hakuto-R, which was scheduled to gently settle on gray dirt today at 12:40pm EDT (1640 GMT).

Takeshi Hakamada, founder and CEO of ispace, said in today’s webcast of the historic attempt, “Therefore, we must assume that the lunar landing could not be completed. The company will continue to contact the lander. He added that he is trying to find out what happened.

If today’s attempts really fail, government-built rovers from the United States, Soviet Union/Russia, and China will remain the only robotic rovers to successfully land on Earth’s closest neighbors.

Lunar Timeline: Human Lunar Exploration

Screenshot of a simulation showing the final moments of the private Hakuto-R lunar lander landing attempt on April 25, 2023. (Image credit: ispace) Long way to the moon

Today’s landing attempt caps off more than a decade of work by ispace. From 2013 to 2018, the company ran Team Hakuto (“The White Rabbit”) at his Google Lunar X Prize. The contest offered his $20 million to the first private company to land a robotic rover on the moon.

The award expired in 2018 without a winner, but ispace continued to develop the lander. It reached the launch pad in December 2022 and sent the Hakuto-R atop the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket in a test mission the company called her M1.

Hakuto-R followed a long looping path to the moon with M1 and reached lunar orbit on March 20. After a series of maneuvers, the lander descended from an altitude of 62 miles (100 kilometers) and moved to the surface today. It took about an hour.

The landing site was at the bottom of the 54-mile (87 km) wide Atlas crater in the Mare Frigolis (“cold waters”) region on the near side of the Moon. According to telemetry provided during the webcast, the Hakuto-R appeared to land in place, but was unable to maintain its landing. The planned landing time came and went without any communication from the lander, so the mission team deemed the attempt unsuccessful.

Still, Hakuto-R continued to transmit data during the landing attempt, Hakamada said, describing it as one of the many milestones etched into the M1.

“We are very proud,” he said in a webcast.

The M1 was designed primarily to prove the company’s lunar landing hardware and know-how, while the Hakuto-R carried a variety of mission-viable payloads.

For example, an all-solid-state battery manufactured by the Japanese company Nitera was to be tested in extreme conditions aboard a lander. Hakuto-R was also set to deploy his two robots on the moon. Sora Q, a transformable robot developed by the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency and Tommy, and Rashid, a 22-pound (10-kilogram) rover. It is operated by the United Arab Emirates Space Agency.

Rashid was intended to make various observations during a lunar day (about 14 Earth days). This tiny robot carried a variety of cameras as well as instruments designed to help characterize the moon’s charged surface environment.

Rashid’s work was to be augmented by a machine learning program developed by Canadian firm Mission Control Space Services. This part of the M1 mission was also historic. No “deep learning” AI system has ever traveled beyond Earth orbit.

We received another great picture from the camera onboard the Mission 1 lander! Earthrise of the Moon during a solar eclipse taken by the camera mounted on the lander at an altitude of about 100 km above the lunar surface. . (1/2) pic.twitter.com/pNSI4lPnux April 24, 2023

see next

Wave of Private Lunar Exploration

Today’s apparent failure will only be a roadblock for ispace if all goes according to plan. The company aims to launch his second and third lunar landing missions in 2024 and 2025, respectively.

From there, ispace will continue to enhance its Earth and Moon transportation services, aiming for two lunar missions per year to support the development of the deep space economy in the near future.

“Our vision is to establish an economically viable and sustainable ecosystem in Cisluna [space]Hakamada told Space.com just before the M1 took off.

The 2025 mission, known as M3, is part of NASA’s Commercial Lunar Payload Service (CLPS) program. With the broader purpose of supporting NASA’s Artemis program of manned lunar exploration, CLPS employs a civilian-built lander to bring the agency’s scientific instruments to the moon.

Many other CLPS missions are also due to launch in the coming months and years. For example, if all goes according to plan, he will be flown by two American civil landers this summer. Astrobotic’s Peregrine (on the first launch of the United Launch Alliance’s Vulcan Centaur rocket) and Intuitive Machines’ Nova-C (on the Falcon 9).

Therefore, the Hakuto-R landing attempt was not an anomalous event. Rather, it was one of the first steps in a supposed wave of civilian exploration that could help mankind develop lunar resources such as water ice and gain a firm foothold far from Earth. .

Incidentally, the Hakuto-R wasn’t the first private spacecraft to reach the Moon. CAPSTONE, a tiny cubesat built and operated for his NASA by Colorado’s Advanced Space, reached lunar orbit last November. However, CAPSTONE remains in orbit. It’s not a surface mission.

Also, the Japanese lander is not the first commercial aircraft to attempt a moon landing. Her Beresheet spacecraft in Israel attempted her one in April 2019, but it also fell short.

Mike Wall is the author of Out There (opens in new tab), a book about the search for alien life (Grand Central Publishing, 2018, illustration by Karl Tate). Follow him on Twitter @michaeldwall (opens in a new tab). Follow us on Twitter @Spacedotcom (opens in new tab) or Facebook (opens in new tab).

