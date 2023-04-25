New Bluetooth Cat Collar Accessory Kit Available





Tile, aLife360company has released Tile for cats. This is an accessory kit that combines a tile sticker tracker with a silicone collar attachment for tracking your cat’s whereabouts.

According to the company’s release, 1 user can put the tile sticker on the silicone accessory and stick it on the cat’s collar. The Tile for Cats collar attachment has her Bluetooth range of 250 feet, giving your cat the freedom to adventure while giving her peace of mind knowing where the pet parent is.

“Pets play an important role in our lives and we strive to meet the needs of all or selected family members,” said Chris Hulls, co-founder and CEO of Life360. said in the release. He monitors the cat’s whereabouts and creates makeshift attachments. As such, it was a no-brainer to develop a much-needed cat accessory for our ecosystem.

The accessory kit is compatible with Android and iPhone users and can be used with or without a Tile Premium subscription. Additionally, Life360 members can link the tile her sticker within the cat’s accessory to their account, so family and friend ‘circles’ can see the cat’s location within the Life360 map as well.

The tile sticker’s non-removable battery lasts up to 3 years, and when the battery runs out, the sticker can be easily replaced within the accessory. The durable silicone collar accessory fits snugly around your cat’s neck, fits most cat collars, and can be stretched without tearing or losing shape.

Cat tiles are made to withstand all your cat’s adventures. It has dual mounting points and a special coating that prevents fur, dirt and dust from sticking to it. This sticker is compatible with voice-assisted search by Alexa, Google, and Siri to help you locate your cat hands-free.

The Tile for Cats accessory joins Tile’s existing line of Bluetooth trackers and is available in a variety of shapes, sizes and styles. Cat tiles are available in black or white.

reference

Tile unleashes Tile for Cats to give cat owners peace of mind. news release. Life 360. April 25, 2023. Accessed April 25, 2023. mind-301806178.html

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dvm360.com/view/new-bluetooth-cat-collar-accessory-kit-available

