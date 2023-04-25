Google Stock: Strong Buy Here – Still Cheap (NASDAQ:GOOG)





Is Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (GOOGL) getting old, or is there something new, bright and exciting about Bing? ) Bing users, allowing Microsoft to infiltrate Alphabet’s core business. I prefer Google search. No matter how many times I tried to use Bing, Google always gave me a better user experience (for me). However, we have seen Bing improve its capabilities and take market share away from Google Search.

Nevertheless, Google remains the world’s dominant search engine, and this dynamic isn’t changing anytime soon. Therefore, Google’s search revenue should increase over the next few years as the recession subsides and growth recovers. Additionally, Alphabet has a number of secondary businesses that are likely to grow significantly over the next few years. Also, Google is a bargain here, especially relative to its long-term earnings potential, and the company’s stock should be much higher as it moves forward from here.

Technically – Google has made great strides

GOOG (StockCharts.com)

Technically, Google looks much better after the big fix. In 2021, Google’s stock was ahead of the curve, and the crash was worse than expected. A recent bear market rocked Google, sending the stock down about 45%. However, Google has made a constructive recovery from his mid-October lows and is now looking to make new highs for the near future. If Alphabet can break out of the $110 resistance level, its stock could next climb to his $125. However, there is also the possibility of a rebound after the settlement of accounts. Nonetheless, the downside here is relatively limited, and I’d gladly buy his Google stock in the $90 to $95 range if the stock goes down in the next few weeks. .

Google’s Bing Problem

Let’s face it. Google has a bit of an issue with Bing. Rumors are circulating that Samsung may quit Google and make Bing the default search engine. Microsoft’s partnership with OpenAI led to the introduction of Bing AI, further corroborated by his ChatGPT-4 release the following month. Google has “bird”. However, this “AI experience” still resembles a developing rush compared to Bing AI.

As such, Bing has become a more serious threat to Google than previously thought. However, whether or not Samsung will switch to Bing AI is debatable and questionable in my opinion. Samsung’s huge mobile empire runs its phones on Alphabet’s Android operating system. So given the relationship between Samsung and Google, changes to Bing are unlikely.

Google’s advantage

Google’s main advantage is that it outperforms its competitors, including Bing, in many ways. After all, people don’t run Bing queries on the internet. they google them. Also notice Google’s huge market share against Microsoft’s Bing and other competitors.

Search Engine Market Share – All Platforms

Search engine market share (gs.statcounter.com)

Google’s search engine market share is stable at around 93%, and Bing is stable at around 3%. Google has done a great job of maintaining a large market share in the global search business over the years. Microsoft’s Bing is a threat, but it’s unlikely to have a significant impact on Google’s market share in the near future. Additionally, Google should optimize his AI program to be more competitive with Microsoft in this area.

Search Engine Market Share – Mobile

Search Market Share Mobile (gs.statcounter.com)

Google basically has no viable competitors in search. While Google controls about 97% of the lucrative mobile search market, Bing’s share is less than 0.45%, trailing Yahoo and Russia’s Yandex in global search market share. Microsoft has room to grow, but Google won’t give up market share anytime soon. For example, Google pays Apple an estimated $20 billion annually to make it Apple’s default search engine on his iPhone. This figure represents about 17% of Apple’s total annual operating profit. Microsoft is a thriving company, but its core business is software, not search.

Therefore, it is unlikely that there will be a fight over who owns the iPhone’s default search engine. Also, don’t forget that there is a lot of “bad history” between Microsoft and Apple. So I doubt Apple or Samsung will move forward from Google to Microsoft.

Google – still very cheap

Alphabet is expected to report earnings after today’s bell, with consensus estimates of around $1.07 in EPS and earnings of around $68.84 billion. However, Alphabet’s -13% year-over-year EPS decline may indicate a sluggish earnings cycle for the company. So we should see EPS growth as Google progresses in the next few quarters.

Consensus EPS Estimate – Currently May be Too Low

EPS Estimates (Seekingalpha.com )

We expect significant EPS growth to return to Google in the coming quarters, but the consensus estimate may have fallen too quickly. Last year’s analyst revisions were harsh, but even now, the consensus figure points to about $6 for his EPS in 2024. $6 in 2024 EPS means Google is only trading at about 17 times its expected EPS. Suppose Google made him $7 in EPS in 2024 (capped forecast). Currently, only about 14 times the futures profit is traded. This undervalued valuation gave Google a dominant market-leading position, future growth prospects, and significantly improved profitability, making it an ideal stock to hold for the long term. .

Alphabet’s stock price in the future looks like this:

Year 2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 Revenue Bs $305 $350 $400 $450 $505 $570 $633 $700 $21.62 EPS Growth 27 % 12% 26% 24% 22% 21% 20% 20% Forward P/E 2 4 5 2 4 6 3 22 Stock price $105 $180 $244 $310 $375 $432 $497 $535 Click to enlarge

Source: The Financial Prophet

Risk to Google

There are other risks besides Bing and Microsoft taking market share from Google’s core business. It may take longer for Google to recover from the slowdown. Additionally, revenue and earnings growth projections may be too optimistic if Google cedes space to Microsoft in search. Investing in Google is subject to various risks. Therefore, investors should screen for these and other risks before investing in Google.

