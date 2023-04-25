NIST Announces Vision and Strategy for National Semiconductor Tech Center





The National Institute of Standards and Technology plans an ambitious effort to advance semiconductor research and development in America, according to a paper outlining the agency’s vision and strategy for the National Semiconductor Technology Center.

Tuesday’s paper provides an overview of how government agencies will accelerate the nation’s ability to develop microchips and related technologies and advance US technology leadership. Centers are an important aspect of the research and development component of the CHIPS and Science Act. Specifically, Congress has allocated funds to develop centers to support and expand American semiconductor research, design, engineering, and manufacturing.

This paper details the center’s planned mission, programs, and other functions. For example, the center develops and sponsors research programs and works with academic and industry partners to establish relevant technology centers across the country as a research and innovation network.

NSTC is an ambitious public-private consortium that brings governments, industries, customers, suppliers, educational institutions, entrepreneurs and investors together to innovate, connect and solve problems, said Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo in a press release. I’m here. Most importantly, NSTC ensures America’s leadership in the next generation of semiconductor technology that will enable major new advances in areas that advance our economy and national security. A strong R&D ecosystem led by the NSTC keeps semiconductor manufacturing in the United States, while the CHIPS Act’s manufacturing incentives bring semiconductor manufacturing back to the United States.

The Center Program aims to help the entire semiconductor ecosystem meet the needs of the technology sector. Digital assets and design tools. chiplet stockpiling; startup incubation; In addition, NSTC gives attendees the opportunity to participate in the industry’s epic challenges. Roadmaps and standardization activities. Workforce training and technology exchange programs.

NSTC has three goals. Extending U.S. leadership in semiconductor technology. Reduce time and cost from design to commercialization. Establish and maintain a semiconductor human resource development system.

The National Semiconductor Technology Center is designed to foster innovation and accelerate the transition of new technologies to market, said Laurie E. Locasio, undersecretary of commerce for standards and technology and director of NIST, in a press release. increase. The center will provide a lasting technological advantage to the U.S. semiconductor industry and help develop a skilled workforce capable of manufacturing the world’s most advanced devices.

The center will not only establish research, management, and operations linkages, but will also establish a technology center for expanding and improving U.S. research facilities and building new advanced facilities. Collaborations from innovators and entrepreneurs, new and established businesses, chip makers, materials and equipment suppliers, educators and trainees to address industry challenges and provide hands-on experience, training and information sharing. It is done.

Arizona State University President Michael Crow said in a statement that the National Center for Semiconductor Technology’s vision and strategy represent a once-in-a-generation opportunity to regain the nation’s strategic control over the semiconductor industry. . This is more than science. This is about America’s commercial and military superiority. This represents a unique opportunity for collaboration to return the United States to a higher level of digital security.

Feedback from stakeholders highlighted the need to address a wide range of issues, according to the announcement. As a result, NIST noted that it is important for the center to be seen as neutral, trusted, and science-driven across the ecosystem.

Seturaman Panchanathan, Director of the National Science Foundation, said in a press release that the events of the past few years demonstrate the urgent need to advance research, innovation and workforce development in semiconductor design and manufacturing in the United States. . The CHIPS and Science Act provides critical support for NSF and its partners to keep America’s innovation at the forefront. The National Semiconductor Technology Center is a once-in-a-generation initiative that creates transformative public-private partnerships that can lay the foundation for future semiconductor, system, and application inventions that will impact nearly every sector of our economy. Opportunity.

Raimondo and Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin will establish the Center by creating a public-private consortium mandated by law. NIST says federal consortia are often managed by nonprofits, so it is likely that a new nonprofit will run his NSTC consortium.

Additionally, Commerce will issue a notice in the Federal Register on April 26 for the nominee to join the committee to select a board of trustees. The board will form the non-profit organization that Commerce expects to operate the NSTC.

The recent paper follows NIST’s January solicitation for public input on the Center’s governance and March’s industry outlining of the Center’s strategy.

