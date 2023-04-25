Tech industry converges on multi-trillion dollar digital services opportunity





Contrary to the horrific headlines about mass layoffs, supply chain disruptions and economic uncertainty at large tech companies, the tech industry is not on its deathbed. OEMs, software application vendors, and semiconductor chip makers believe the industry’s next wave of growth will be largely based on servicization. A recent survey by Gartner IT found that 72% of his tech leaders in the US, Canada and Western Europe have plans to grow their revenues in 2023, with nearly half saying they will outperform their competitors this year. I’m confident. But here’s the kicker. According to Gartner, the IT spending landscape is changing as buyers increasingly focus and invest in business outcomes rather than buying solutions.

Servicization is the next high-growth opportunity for the high-tech manufacturing, software, and semiconductor industries.

Getty

Jeff Howell, global vice president and head of high-tech industries at SAP, said digital connectivity through as-a-service offerings will help high-tech companies strengthen customer relationships and create recurring revenue streams. help. Businesses, whether B2B or direct-to-consumer, find that digital services make it easier to transact with their customers.

A clear business case for servitization

Subscription-based business models are popular with cash-strapped buyers who can convert the cost of technology from large initial capital expenditures (CAPEX) to operating expenses (OPEX). Instead of large investments in advanced equipment and infrastructure, companies can direct their funds to rapid innovation for growth and competitiveness. Consumption-based offerings offer greater flexibility, allowing organizations to buy what they need, when they need it.

IDC analysts predict that digital products, services and experiences will generate 40% of total revenue for G2000 organizations by 2026. That forecast includes tech companies. By 2027, the value of the cloud computing industry is projected to reach $1.24 trillion. The global market for everything as a service (XaaS) is estimated to reach $2.384 trillion by 2028. In three years, the global market for Devices as a Service (DaaS) is projected to total $1.8 trillion.

As companies start selling digital services, so will the way they manage financial reporting, entitlement tracking, and customer service.

Organizations that have traditionally sold products will need to rethink their processes to support outcome-based business models, Howell said. Company ensures its ERP software application is flexible enough to manage its evolving portfolio of services, providing detailed and accurate recordkeeping for billing and data transparency need to do it.

High-tech OEM enhances services on demand

High-tech OEMs have long sold their services to enterprise customers who don’t want the expense and hassle of purchasing and maintaining equipment. Advanced digital technology enables manufacturers to offer flexible as-a-service bundles.

Howell says office equipment such as printers and laptops has become commoditized to the point where cost savings, operational efficiencies and services that provide convenient customer support are differentiators. While some businesses may want to own the equipment, many others prefer pay-as-you-go policies such as leasing and pages printed. Some laptop OEMs sell DaaS options and charge customers monthly based on usage.

For OEMs, data from as-a-service offerings provides cross-sell and up-sell opportunities. By better understanding who their customers are and how they use their equipment, including service incidents, OEMs can increase sales with updated products and services.

FORBESSAP BrandVoice Deep Dive: Machine Eavesdropping: Industrial Manufacturers Flock to Digital Safe Haven By Susan Galer

Digital services blur the boundaries of the software landscape

As hardware manufacturers and software companies seek new revenue opportunities, servitization has blurred the historical boundaries between OEMs and application providers. Servers are also becoming a commodity, forcing OEMs to expand into software and semiconductor chips.

Howell watched major OEM server brands go upstream and downstream to offer software-based digital services and chips inside their servers. On the other hand, most software vendors opt for subscription-based applications. Cost-effective for customers who can stay up-to-date with the latest features.

IaaS is a high-growth engine for semiconductor manufacturers

Faced with tremendous supply chain disruption, semiconductor chip makers are looking to infrastructure as a service (IaaS) business models as another buffer against surges in market demand.

Some chip makers have adopted a revenue-sharing business model with OEMs, embedding optimized code into the chips found in smartphones and laptops. Manufacturers receive a commission based on certain terms and conditions of sale. Howell said.

Just as EV car makers offer digital services to drivers at certain times of the day, like warming your seat during the coldest of winter months, chip makers are embedding software into laptops that allow users to use memory and power as needed. You can enable it to add processing speed. Updating your devices extends the life of your products, eliminates landfills and makes your business more sustainable.

Servicization fuels the growth of high-tech industries

Gartner expects cloud computing spending to grow by about 20% over the next two to three years. To turn these investments into services, tech companies need to demonstrate value to their customers. IDC analysts say 70% of enterprise adoption of as-a-service infrastructure/software is held back more by cost concerns than by an inability to appreciate the promise of faster innovation and operational benefits. I predicted.

Howell says leaders considering going as a service need to take a closer look at their current business processes to determine where digital services can add value to their customers and their companies. what are you trying to achieve? What can you bundle in an attractive package? Which pricing model will appeal to your customers and benefit your company?

Whether it’s manufacturing, software, or semiconductor chips, the tech industry’s cloud journey is just beginning.

See how companies in five industries are reshaping the future with a focus on service excellence. Read the IDC InfoBrief

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.forbes.com/sites/sap/2023/04/25/high-tech-industries-rally-around-trillion-dollar-digital-services-opportunity/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos