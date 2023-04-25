



Bank Announces AgVenture Startup Contest 3 Winners and 3 Runners Up Prizes Include Grants, Mentorship, Networking and Awareness Opportunities

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) has announced the winners and runners-up of EBRD AgVenture, a foodtech innovation competition launched by the bank. The announcement was made today at the Consumer Regulations Summit in Zagreb. The winners were startups He Kumulus, Biftek and Smapp Lab.

Kumulus is a Tunisian company that manufactures and operates machines that mimic the phenomenon of condensation to sustainably produce fresh water. Biftek is a Turkish growing supplement manufacturer that cuts the cost of lab-grown meat. Smapp Lab is a Hungarian insect monitoring platform that helps farmers optimize their pesticide use.

The two runners-up are from Bulgaria, Cuppfee, which manufactures edible cups to reduce waste, and Ondo, which specializes in agricultural automation systems. Third place goes to Tunisian startup Seabex. Providing farmers with artificial intelligence (AI)-based solutions to improve irrigation and save water.

The startup pitched to experts, including Micol Chiesa Churchill, partner and head of climate science at Planet Fund. Jan Kobler, managing his partner at South Central Ventures. Daniel Kamsu, Director of Business Development at Fresh Start FoodTech Incubator. And Andrew Ive, managing his general partner at Big Idea Ventures, said:

EBRD experts include Ervin Luga, Head of Venture Capital Investment Programs. Wojtek Boniaszcuzuka, Regional Head of Agribusiness, Central and Eastern Europe and Turkey. Jelena Erker, Agribusiness Associate Director. The bank’s Agribusiness Advisory girlfriend is Nemanja Grgic.

Winners were selected based on a variety of criteria, including relevance to the problem the company is trying to solve. product/service differentiation; their go-to-market strategy; progress and traction; team experience; and funding.

Winning start-ups will benefit from customized advisory support worth up to €80,000 through the Star Venture programme, as well as a €10,000 grant for additional services, as well as opportunities for networking and visibility at international forums. The runner-up will receive a grant of up to €50,000 for a customized advisory, plus he will receive €10,000.

EBRD AgVenture supports innovative early-stage agribusiness ventures to address key issues facing the food system, including food production efficiency, climate change and inclusion of target groups and SMEs in global value chains. We aim to

With the world’s population expected to grow from about 7 billion in 2012 to 9.6 billion in 2050, food security is now an urgent global challenge. Furthermore, climate change is adversely affecting all activities throughout the food chain. EBRD addresses these issues by fostering the development of innovative products, services and technologies, making the agri-food sector more sustainable, efficient and inclusive.

Since 1991, the EBRD has invested more than €180 billion in more than 6,500 projects on three continents, accelerating the transition to open market oriented economies and fostering private and entrepreneurial initiatives.

