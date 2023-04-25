Apple is working on an AI health coaching app





Apple Inc. is working on an artificial intelligence-powered health coaching service and new technology for tracking emotions. This is the latest attempt to lock users in with health and wellness features.

This new coaching service, codenamed Quartz, is designed to keep users motivated to exercise, eat better, and sleep better, people with knowledge of the project said. The idea is to use AI and data from the Apple Watch to create personalized suggestions and coaching programs for specific users, said the people, who asked not to be identified because it hasn’t been announced yet.

The move is part of a broader health push at the company, which has made these features central to its devices, especially the Apple Watch. The company’s latest efforts also include extending its health app to the iPad and features to help users with low vision.

An Apple spokesperson declined to comment on the Cupertino, Calif.-based company’s plans.

Quartz’s initiative is reminiscent of LumiHealth, the wellness and coaching service Apple launched in 2020 in partnership with the Singapore government. One difference is that the Singapore-based program can pay financial rewards to users who stay healthy. Meanwhile, Apple’s new in-house service, like many other digital products, has a monthly fee. It will also be your own app.

The service is scheduled for next year, but may eventually be canceled or postponed. The project is driven by several Apple groups, including Health, Siri, the AI ​​team, and Services.

In the near future, Apple will be rolling out the iPad version of the iPhone Health app for the first time. This change, which will allow users to view ECG results and other health data in a larger format, will be included as part of iPadOS 17 later this year.

The iPad version is expected to boost the app’s popularity in healthcare settings where tablets are already ubiquitous. The app is central to the company’s health efforts and serves as a repository for fitness data collected by the Apple Watch and external health records. It also serves as a portal for users to share information with doctors.

Tools for tracking emotions and managing visual conditions such as myopia will be added to the Health app this year. The first version of the emotion tracker allows users to record their mood, answer questions for the day, and compare results over time. In the future, however, Apple hopes that the iPhone will use algorithms to determine your mood from your voice, words you type, and other data on your device.

Apple aims to unveil a new iPad app and tools for managing emotions and vision at its Worldwide Developers Conference in June. But a more significant step, the coaching service, will not be announced this year, according to people familiar with the matter.

The company’s upcoming mixed reality headset, also slated to debut in June, will also engage in its health and wellness strategy. Out service is under development.

The company’s health efforts began publicly in 2014 with the launch of a dedicated app and quickly expanded with the Apple Watch a year later. The health strategy has become the core of the company, and Apple has added new features for ECG acquisition, atrial fibrillation analysis, fall detection, and sleep tracking. This piece is a big selling point for the company’s smartwatches.

The mood and emotion tracking feature is separate from the new journaling app Apple has planned for this year. The app is not intended to be a health feature, and Apple is unlikely to position it as such, sources said.

Instead, the app is intended as an extension of the company’s Find My service and other location-based features. This stems from a desire to add a social networking element to these features. Users can use this app to write a diary about their commute, for example. The Wall Street Journal previously reported on this journaling app.

According to Bloomberg News, Apple plans to expand its health commitments by bringing basic blood pressure monitoring capabilities to the Apple Watch in the next few years. The feature probably won’t display accurate diastolic and systolic numbers, but instead tells Apple Watch wearers whether they may have high blood pressure. You will be instructed to try a meter or see a doctor.

Apple is also working on non-invasive glucose monitoring within a secret team called the Exploratory Design Group. The technology, which uses a sensor to read blood sugar rather than a finger prick, has been in development for more than a decade, and the company has recently made progress. Work is currently underway to shrink the system to a device roughly the size of an iPhone. The company is ultimately aiming to make the technology even smaller and put the sensor into his future Apple Watch.

