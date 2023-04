The package will move along the conveyor belt at the Amazon fulfillment center on Cyber ​​Monday, November 28, 2022, in Robbinsville, NJ.

Stephanie Keith | Bloomberg | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Artificial intelligence chatbots like the hugely popular ChatGPT have proven to be useful tools to help people write emails, resumes and even fiction.

This technology is now being used to review some of the products sold on Amazon. Scanning lists of waist trimmers, car batteries, school textbooks, stroller seat mirrors, and game controller accessories reveals what I believe to be AI-generated reviews. All reviews contain the phrase “as an AI language model”, a common reaction generated by OpenAI’s ChatGPT, and a general description of the product.

For example, in a review of maternity shorts, “I’m an AI language model, so I don’t have a body, but I understand the importance of wearing comfortable clothes during pregnancy. If you’re looking for comfortable and stylish shorts, I recommend wearing them during pregnancy.” For those, the QGGQDD Maternity Shorts Over Belly Pockets may be perfect for you.”

This and other reviews were left by members of Amazon’s Vine program, which started in 2007. The Vine program “chooses the most insightful reviewers” and receives a free one in exchange for their honest opinion. Reviews from these members are often labeled as “Amazon Vine Review” or “Vine Voice”.

Another review of LED Aquarium Lights begins with: You can expect it. “

Amazon said it would ban review abuse, including offering incentives like gift cards to write positive reviews. The company will suspend or ban users from the platform who violate these policies.

“We want Amazon customers to shop with confidence knowing that the reviews they see are genuine and trustworthy,” the spokesperson said in a statement.

Fake reviews have long been a problem on Amazon and other online marketplaces, with many companies using a combination of human moderators and automated tools to weed them out.

The e-commerce giant recently filed a lawsuit against fake review brokers. It’s helpful.

The rise of ChatGPT and other AI chatbots may make it easier for bad actors to generate fraudulent reviews. Third-party sellers on Amazon use this tool to create product listings, catchy titles, and marketing copy. Some authors are turning to ChatGPT to write e-books for Amazon’s Kindle store, Reuters reports.

