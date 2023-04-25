MIT Solve Names Hala Hannah as New Executive Director | MIT News





MIT Solve announces Hala Hanna as its new Executive Director. Solve is a social impact innovation marketplace with a mission to drive innovation to solve the world’s challenges.

Hanna has over 15 years of experience in the public, private and non-profit sectors with the aim of creating a fairer and more sustainable world. For the last six years she has spent at MIT Solve helping to build the initiative into a global community.

Solve uses open innovation challenges to target underserved communities and find the most promising tech-based social entrepreneurs around the world. Solve then provides support to scale your impact. MIT Solve has run over 60 global and custom challenges within the Solve community, an ecosystem of nearly 100 organizations across industries and sectors. For Solves’ challenge, he received nearly 16,000 submissions from innovators in over 180 countries. Solve selects more than 260 of his Solve teams, who reach out to more than 170 million lives worldwide, to help innovators scale and drive lasting impact. He has raised over $60 million in funding.

Prior to joining MIT Solve, Hannah was Director of Strategy and Impact at the World Economic Forum. Her experience includes working with the World Bank and the United Nations, advising senior officials on reform and donor engagement. Her work experience spans the Middle East, North America, Europe and Africa. Hannah has also held numerous advisory roles, including for UN Women and the She is a UN initiative, a Brussels-based women political leader. Hannah holds a master’s degree in public policy from the Kennedy School of Government at Harvard University, a master’s degree in international development from the American University of Beirut, and a bachelor’s degree in economics from the American University.

Hara’s appointment as executive director is a testament to her passion for supporting innovators around the world, her dedication to creating a better planet, and her ability to inspire those around her, MIT said. said Cynthia Bernhardt, Dean and President of the Solve Steering Committee. I am confident that under Halas’ leadership, Solve will reach new heights in driving innovation to solve the world’s most pressing challenges.

At the heart of MIT Solve’s work, Hannah, is the belief that we can unlock and support human ingenuity everywhere to meet complex global challenges. This mission is exciting and essential. Executive He is truly honored to serve as Director. We are also excited to harness the power of Solves’ global community to create a more sustainable and inclusive world for the next generation.

Hannah’s first public engagement will be duringSolve at MIT on May 4th on the MIT campus.

