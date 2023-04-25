Leading Venture Investors Form Global Alliance to Build Net Zero Business from Scratch





Venture Climate Alliance develops tools for the venture capital industry and portfolio companies to track climate change response and contribution

SAN FRANCISCO, April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The Venture Climate Alliance (VCA) was founded by leading global venture capital firms to define, promote and enable net-zero adjustment pathways for early-stage investments This organization was launched today. The goal is to build a powerful movement to fight climate change within the venture industry.

Consisting of 23 venture capital (VC) firms in the United States and Europe, VCA members are committed to supporting a rapid global transition to net zero or negative carbon emissions by 2050, Take concrete short-term steps to achieve We achieve our goals both within our respective companies and in our role as investors and advisors to portfolio companies.

In recent years, the momentum of venture-backed climate technology innovation has been fueled by entrepreneurship, world-class innovation, and most recently by the US Inflation Reduction Act, the EU’s Green Deal Industrial Plan, and other supportive policies. Accelerated by a strong tailwind. Venture capital investors have backed thousands of new companies from early development through commercialization and scale-up as one of the first organizational touchpoints between capital markets and early-stage innovation. . The VCA provides a forum for member firms to develop best practices for collecting, interpreting, and reporting carbon emissions and climate impact data, as well as aligning early-stage investments with net-zero goals. We also provide tools and guidance to help you overcome the barriers that come with it.

VCA’s founding members are Prelude Ventures, Capricorn Investment Group, DCVC, Energy Impact Partners, Galvanize Climate Solutions, S2G Ventures, Union Square Ventures, Tiger Global, World Fund, and 2150. Along with Obvious Ventures, Congruent Ventures, Valo Ventures, Clean Energy Ventures, Fifth Wall, Overture Ventures, Blackhorn Ventures, Spring Lane Capital, Azolla Ventures, Systemiq Capital, The Westly Group, Innovation Endeavors, and ReGen Ventures. It is supported by Great Circle Capital Advisors, a climate finance advisory firm.

“Our goal is what is happening in the public market, where hundreds of companies are making bold, forward-looking net-zero commitments, and how we can move beyond legacy industries through a combination of better products and more efficient processes. Bridging the gap between early-stage innovations that can be carbonized, said Alexandra Harbor, founder and chairman of VCA and principal of Prelude Ventures.

By joining the VCA, member companies have committed to support the goal of achieving a global transition to net zero emissions. First, the venture has committed to documenting its direct Scope 1-3 carbon footprint and making its operations net zero or negative by 2030. Member encourages and assists portfolio companies to set their own targets to achieve net zero alignment by his 2050, using best practice methodologies and disclosure guidance to be developed over the next year. report progress transparently over time. These commitments establish phase-dependent, climate-aligned goals as part of the startup’s growth strategy, not as a late-stage add-on to normal operations.

“We invest in climate technology companies that are transforming multi-billion dollar industries. Disclosure of climate-related risks, carbon emissions and impacts will be important for everyone, including the people of the world.Gabriel Kra, managing director of Prelude Ventures and founding member of the VCA, said: said like this.

Samson Mesele, partner at Union Square Ventures and founding member of the VCA, said:

The VCA is endorsed by Race to Zero under the leadership of the UN High Level Champions on Climate Change and constitutes a new sector-specific alliance under the Glasgow Financial Alliance for Net Zero (GFANZ). VCA will work with other sector-specific alliances within GFANZ to develop methodologies and tools suitable for early-stage investments and to share expertise on climate solutions across the broader financial sector.

Membership in the VCA is open to venture capital firms, or divisions of large companies primarily engaged in venture investment, that agree to meet the VCA’s commitments and make active contributions to the organization as appropriate. . For more information or to become a member, visit ventureclimatealliance.org.

Daniel Firger, Co-Founder and Lead Advisor of VCA and Managing Director of Great Circle Capital Advisors, said: “If we are serious about aligning the entire global economy on a net-zero emissions path, we need to consider the important role that the private market plays in that process.”

About the Venture Climate Alliance The Venture Climate Alliance (VCA) is an organization formed by leading global venture capital firms to define, facilitate and enable net-zero adjustment pathways for early-stage investments. The organization currently consists of over 23 members in the US and Europe and is committed to achieving net zero or negative carbon emissions by 2050.

Additional information is available at ventureclimatealliance.org.

2150″2150 is excited to join the VCA and set a course for rapid action towards net zero within venture capital. They play an important role and can benefit from a common framework: act and maximize impact.” (Peter Hirsch, Sustainability Officer, 2150)

Capricorn Investment Group “We have invested in climate technology companies over the last 20 years, some of which have become market leaders reshaping multi-trillion dollar industries. There are companies looking to do the same, and I hope more will do so.We have learned a lot over the years, so we are ready to help launch this new partnership. We are delighted to be able to do so and look forward to working together through the VCA to bring not only our portfolio, but the broader market in line with our decarbonization goals.” (Dipender Saluja, Managing Partner, Technology Impact Fund, Capricorn Investment Group)

DCVC “DCVC is proud to be a founding member of the Venture Climate Alliance because helping bright start-ups successfully address climate change has great impact for all stakeholders. It represents a shared opportunity of historic scale.” (Zachary Bogue, Co-Founder and Co-Managing Partner, DCVC)

Energy Impact Partners (EIP) “As a platform specifically built to accelerate the net zero economy, EIP is pleased to help launch VCA. We firmly believe that delivery and scaling is one of the keys to a safe climate future, and this partnership will help the entire venture community move towards achieving net zero.” Kobler, CEO, Energy Impact Partners)

Galvanize Climate Solutions “As an investment firm dedicated to climate change, we are proud to be a founding member of the Venture Climate Alliance. Setting the standard for progress and accountability is critical to accelerating climate change. Together with other members of the VCA, we will establish best-in-class tools and practices to reach our decarbonization goals.” (Nicole Systrom, Chief Impact Officer, Galvanize)

S2G Ventures “S2G’s strategy reflects a growing desire to combine economic benefits with long-term social and environmental benefits across sustainable food, agriculture, oceans and energy. Being a part allows us to collaborate with, learn from and leverage other investors – our collective resources towards our shared vision of a healthy and sustainable planet. (Stephan Feilhauer, Managing Director, Clean Energy, S2G Ventures)

Tiger Global “The risks and opportunities posed by climate change are real to all investors, not just climate-focused investors. We are taking steps to manage and have achieved net zero status as of 2021. Looking ahead, we will increasingly be helping our portfolio companies better understand and manage these issues. We believe it will be important, and we are excited to join the Venture Climate Alliance and work with our peers to advance this work across the industry.” —Ali Hartman, Head of Responsible Investment, Tiger Global

Global Fund At the Global Fund, we strongly believe that Venture Capital Alliances (VCAs) have a pivotal role in advancing climate change innovation. As a group, we are committed to helping entrepreneurs who understand decarbonization as a value driver and those building technology for a renewable world. In doing so, we aim to make a meaningful impact on mitigating the climate crisis, drive positive change through strategic investments, and support innovative ventures aligned with our vision. (Daniel Bievi, Founding Partner of the Global Fund)

Glasgow Financial Alliance for Net Zero (GFANZ) “Investing in climate change is a key and fundamental pillar of a comprehensive and economy-wide transition to net zero, and the GFANZ Net Zero Transition It is one of the four funding strategies in the planning framework.With our industry-led approach to date, we welcome the launch of the Venture Climate Alliance as a new sector-specific alliance under GFANZ, with an initial We applaud the efforts by venture capitalists to establish a workable and credible standard for tracking the contributions of stages of innovation in the transition to net zero.” (Mark Carney, GFANZ Co-Chair)

As UN High Level Climate Change Champions, we are delighted to acknowledge the Venture Climate Alliance as an official partner of the Race to Zero. of climate mitigation technologies urgently needed to keep us within the 1.5 limit. Race to Zero’s 25 partners and nearly 11,000 members are working hard to implement the campaign’s robust, science-aligned standards. Two-thirds of the largest companies in the campaign have moved from public commitments to science-based transition plans, reducing emissions in their operations by an average of 6.5%. We are setting reduction targets. We look forward to supporting and working with the Venture Climate Alliance to build on this important momentum for the Global Stocktake this year. (Dr. Mahmoud Mohieldin and HE Razan Al Mubarak, UN High-Level Champions on Climate Change at COP27 and COP28)

